Fans young and old of the children’s animated series “Paw Patrol” will get to see all of their favorite characters and help them uncover clues to a hidden treasure in a pirate-themed live stage version coming to the Landers Center this weekend.
“Paw Patrol” is a top-rated animated series that airs on the Nickelodeon network and follows a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs called the PAW Patrol. Each member of Paw Patrol has a special skill set based on first responders and work together on missions to protect the community of Adventure Bay. The dogs live in a doghouse that transform into “pupmobiles” and are equipped with a jet pack or “pup packs” that contain different tools that allow them to display their various rescue skills. In each episode, Ryder receives a call for help and activates the members of Paw Patrol through their blinking pet tags, who then help him resolve the crisis.
In “Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” the heroic pups discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.
Janelle Good, who plays “Skye,” a cockapoo who is the team’s air rescue pup and pilots a pink colored helicopter, said the show is very interactive. The audience will learn how to talk like a pirate, dance to the pirate boogie, and will follow the treasure map with the pups of Paw Patrol and help them solve picture puzzles that lead them to the hidden pirate loot.
“There is a rescue mission and then a pirate game,” Good said. “They discover a pirate treasure map and it’s up to them to save the day and find the treasure.”
Good, who has been with the show since 2019, said she didn’t know much about “Paw Patrol” when she auditioned for the role, but has since come to love the characters.
“I had no idea of anything about “Paw Patrol,” Good said. “I went to college in Illinois for performing arts and right before I graduated I went to an audition and I found this touring company and have been with them ever since. I’ve since watched my fair share of “Paw Patrol,” but when we started rehearsals, we have a lot of representatives from Nickelodeon around to help us portray these characters as true to the TV show as possible.”
Good said “Paw Patrol” is a very unique kind of musical theater because kids bring a special energy to each show.
“You feed off the audience and get special reactions,” Good said. “Kids are so precious because they are so excited to see their favorite characters on stage in front of them. And the show is very interactive, so we have that direct communication with them. It’s refreshing. Every show is different. Live theater is always that way, but this one is even more so.”
The show opens with Mayor Goodway making sure everything is in order for the big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. Paw Patrol is called into action when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Skye - along with the newest pup, Tracker, - save Cap’n Turbot but also find a treasure map. Using their heroic rescue skills, the pups set sail for adventure, but run into trouble because Mayor Humdinger wants to get to the treasure first and claim it for Foggy Bottom.
“It’s never boring,” Good says. “Someone always gets into a situation and needs the help of PAW Patrol. They will get to see their favorite characters come out and help, then find the treasure map in the process.”
Good said the best part is that the audience gets to sing and dance along with their favorite characters and shout out clues to Ryder and the Pups to help them find the map.
“It’s a fun show,” Good said. “Sometimes it’s the adults that are having the most fun because they get to participate too. But for the kids, they get to see Skye or whoever their favorite character is wink and nod at them and come to life in a whole new way. Their faces just light up and it is really special.”
Good said “Paw Patrol” is a great introduction to life for preschool age kids because it has music and art, which is very important in a child’s education.
“This is definitely good for them to come and see at such a young age,” Good said. “It is something they will remember forever.”
“Paw Patrol LIVE!” opens Saturday with shows at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Sunday at noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.