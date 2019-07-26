The DeSoto County Health Department plans to hold special school registration immunization clinics for children age 10-17 next week, in connection with the state Department of Health.
Each clinic will run from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and no appointments are required.
The Hernando clinic will take place on two days, Monday, July 29 and again on Wednesday, July 31. The Southaven clinic will take place on Tuesday, July 30.
The DeSoto County Health Department is located at 3212 Highway 51 South, Suite A, in Hernando. The Southaven location is 8705 Northwest Drive, Building A, Suite 1.
During these clinics, the health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering seventh grade.
“A Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) booster vaccination is required for those entering seventh grade,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “To make sure your adolescent is completely protected, we also recommend they get the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time.”
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need. Childhood vaccinations are routinely available at county health departments by appointment, but no appointments are required for next week’s special clinics.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
