Driver license bureaus in Mississippi, including the Olive Branch and Nesbit locations in DeSoto County, have had their operating service schedule changed as of Monday, June 22.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the changes on Friday, June 19.
According to information from the state DPS, the changes will promote social distancing by those who come to do business at the license bureaus.
In addition, customers can expect to have temperature checks when they enter the building. Masks or face coverings will also be strongly encouraged for customers to wear inside the bureau.
After being called "Walk In Wednesdays" previously, DPS officials now state the bureaus will only do business regarding firearm permits, security guard permits, renewals and duplicate transactions for driver licenses and identification cards on Wednesdays. Customers age 65 and older will only be serviced between 8-10 a.m. on Wednesday mornings.
For other days of the work week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, business will be restricted to those with the corresponding first letter of their last name assigned to that day of the week.
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z