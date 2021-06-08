A red wave swept through Olive Branch Tuesday night with Republican candidates taking municipal offices after unofficial General Election results were announced.
Olive Branch voters have tapped 25 year justice court judge veteran Ken Adams as the next mayor.
Adams, a Republican, won over democrat opposition Don Hall with 3299 votes. Hall garnered 1606 votes from Olive Branch constituents.
Adams is a native Mississippian who attended school in DeSoto County. He is married to Angela, for the past 38 years and has two children, Megan Adams Stotts and Kenny Adams. Adams has worked in corporate security for 35 years at FedEx with 38 years total for the company. He was also elected to serve as a Justice Court Judge for DeSoto County seven times for a total of 25 years.
Adams said voter turnout exceeded his expectations Tuesday night.
“We won about 67 percent of the vote, we won every ward,” said Adams. “It was record turnout for the city of Olive Branch. That is great for democracy. I understand all six wards set a record as far as voters.”
The mayor-elect said both he and his family are ready for the next step in Adams’ career, serving the people of Olive Branch.
“I made a point to wear my red and blue tie tonight,” Adams laughed. “The conservative red got me there but my blue stripes means I’m ready to serve every person in Olive Branch no matter who they voted for.”
Elected officials take office on July 1 and Adams said he is prepared to meet that day.
“Mayor (Scott) Philips has offered some time with me to go over some things with the city,” Adams continued.
Adams said his supporters were continuing to reach out to him on election night after results came in.
“I’ve talked to 30 or 40 people, I’ve literally have 75 text messages to respond to, not even including emails,” Adams said. “My workers were awesome also, nobody outworked our team.”
“I’m also very appreciative to the citizens of Olive Branch and all the supporters of whom I plan to serve to the best of my ability,” Adams added.
Aldermen races for Olive Branch:
-Alderman-At-large: George Collins, 3155; Vanessa Caswell, 1694.
-Alderman Ward 1: Gil Earhart, 737; Michael Chandler, 458.
-Alderman Ward 2: Pat Hamilton, 839, Theresa Gillespie Isom, 402.
-Alderman Ward 3: Joy Henderson, 513; Jarvis Cook, 332.
-Alderman Ward 4: David Wallace, 629.
-Alderman Ward 5: Jan Aldridge, 286; Diane Black, 168.
-Alderman Ward 6: Dale Dickerson, 385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.