Olive Branch’s Kendal Adair saw his time on the cooking competition show MasterChef end this week after his team’s grilled chicken sandwich failed to impress the celebrity chef judges and 100 hungry kids waiting to try it at Dodger Stadium.
Adair’s Blue Team, which was made up of competitors from the South and Northeast, struggled to pull off the challenge which called for them to make a sandwich, a fried side, and some slaw. Further complicating the challenge, the team drew the short end of the stick on the protein side and had to use chicken. But with only one fryer available, it ruled out serving a “Chick-fil-A” style fried chicken sandwich like he wanted to.
The result was an overcooked grilled chicken sandwich topped with cheese that was overcooked and came out dry. The Red Team, made up of chefs from the West and Midwest, had its own set of problems to deal with but served up smash burgers with a side of sweet potato wedges, which the children preferred over the grilled chicken sandwich.
“I would love to have had a hamburger, but that was not an option for us,” Adair said in a telephone interview on Friday. “So we were limited on what we could do. We couldn’t do french fries and a fried chicken sandwich too. So I feel like we made lemonade with the lemons we were dealt with.”
Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay ripped into Adair for thinking that a grilled chicken sandwich would appeal to a group of kids at a ballpark. Adair likened the tongue lashing that he took from Ramsay to his days playing football in Olive Branch under coaches Scott Sisson, Jeremy Toungett, and Jason Goodwin.
“I went to school in Olive Branch when Olive Branch football was in its heyday,” Adair said. “They were just as intimidating as Gordon Ramsay. So I flashed back to my high schools days, that’s for sure. (Ramsay) is just like the coaches. They get on to the kids to teach them. In Gordon’s case, it is to make us better chefs.”
Looking back on the challenge now, Adair said he believes if he had few more ingredients to work with in the kitchen and could have added a sauce or glaze to the chicken, things might have turned out better for him.
“I wanted to add a barbecue sauce that I made weeks prior, but I didn’t have the ingredients to make it,” Adair said. “We were limited on a lot of things. I felt like if we couldn’t fry the chicken, then it should have been sauced or glazed or something, which is why we went with the cheese. Kids love cheese.”
Although Adair didn’t get as deep into the MasterChef competition as he would have liked, he still finished No. 14 out of about 6,000 applicants. Adair said the experience of being on the No. 1 cooking show in America was very surreal and an emotional rollercoaster, but also awesome overall.
“It’s been a great opportunity for me,” Adair said. “I was very fortunate to make the cut for the show in the audition. So that’s a feat in and of itself. And to be a part of the MasterChef family is awesome.I made a lot of new friends. We were all very close. I mean, we went through hell and back and bonded as a family. So that will carry forward and I am very thankful.”
Adair said he learned a lot from being on MasterChef. It forced him to learn how to make dishes that were outside of his normal comfort zone, and ultimately made him a better chef.
“I learned there are a lot of culinary angles in the world,” Adair said. “I think I have a new respect for the word ‘chef’ and chefs in general. Anyone who can go from baking to cooking fish to coming up with a dish using whatever protein and side the challenge calls for, has my respect. It has definitely made me a better chef and I am very thankful for the opportunity.”
Adair does have one regret though. He wishes he had studied the show more to get a feel for what each celebrity chef liked and didn’t like.
“I was not really a fan of MasterChef,” Adair said. “So I didn’t study the show. There were a few chefs who knew every detail of the show of every season and could recite it backwards and forwards. The show is more than just a competition. There is strategy that is involved and you have to know what the judges like and don’t like. For example, Aaron Sanchez has never liked a single taco. So why send him a taco? Joe (Bastianich) has never liked a Risotto. So those are things you just don’t serve.”
Now that he is home from Los Angeles and no longer competing to be MasterChef, Adair said he has no other TV shows lined up at the moment and plans to just continue entering regional cooking competitions and appearing at some pop up events to meet fans. Life will also get back to normal at his real life sales job in the trucking industry.
“I’ve probably done 12 or 15 events so far this year,” Adair said. “I will compete for two more months and then take a break for hunting season and get back to it in February. I would like to say that I would do another TV show, but I just don’t have one at the moment. Life will be back to normal, but a new normal. I am just going to see what comes next and am open to all opportunities when it comes to culinary.”
