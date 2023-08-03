When Kendal Adair first met his fellow competitors on the regional MasterChef TV show, he realized they all had something in common, aside from a love of cooking.
Adair, who is from Olive Branch, along with Jennifer Maune, Kolby Chandler, Reagan Sidney and Sav Mills, all are from the South.
“We five were all winners on the MasterChef TV program and met when we were bussed to our hotel,” Adair said. “We looked at each other, introduced ourselves, and asked each other where we hailed from. When we realized we were all from the south, that caused a near-instant bond.”
Adair came up with an idea for the five chefs to take their cooking talents on the road and cook as a team, showcasing dishes from around the south and from their home towns.
Thus was born the “Five Star Dinner" concept.
“For me, it became a tie to an idea I've had all along: celebration of the food of the south and not just to barbecue,” Adair said. “I wanted to show off the variety and diversity of southern cuisine.”
The five chefs, led by Adair, made a stop in DeSoto County on Wednesday at Bonne Terre, where they prepared a 3-course meal for guests. Adair showcased his particular skill at cooking steaks, while his comrades focused on the other dishes.
Dinner began with a Creole Shrimp with corn succotash and herb salad, served by white gloved waiters. Then the main course arrived, consisting of Adair’s signature Rib Eye Steak, with sides of Sweet Potato Mash and crispy Brussells Sprouts. For dessert, diners were treated to a rich white chocolate blueberry bread pudding. The entire meal was complimented by special vintage wines to match the specially prepared dishes.
Robin O'Connell of Como, whose family was treating her to dinner for her birthday, commented, “Oh my, this is more than I'd hoped for. The food is absolutely superb, like something you'd get in a very high class restaurant. I'm so glad my son and his wife, surprised me with such a special birthday gift.”
Chef Kolby Kash said she has loved preparing food since childhood, having learned to cook from her grandmother. With her teaching and eventual encouragement, upon graduation from high school she attended the University of Alabama where she earned her Culinary Arts Degree, with a specialty in pastry arts.
“I’m very proud to be participating in this event, which is giving me an opportunity to share my skills,” Kash said.
Chef Jennifer Maune is a 'Lifestyle Blogger' from Little Rock where she teaches people how to cook.
“I'm very happy to have been selected to be with these other fine chefs, and given the chance to share my ability with such appreciative diners,” Maune said. “Everyone has been so complimentary and kind in their comments, and several have promised to look for my blog, and to follow along on a regular basis.”
Bonne Terre was third stop on this season's gastronomic tour, and from here they move on to Little Rock, then Houston, and finally to Alabama.
“We just sort of realized we had hit upon a great culinary vehicle whereby we can share our love for fine dinning, showcasing our specialties and giving people a taste of what – to us – defines fine southern cuisine,” Adair said.
Each dinner is also a “Watch Party”, Adiar explained, “where we show videos of the MasterChef competition program where we won, so that our diners can understand who we are and qualifications in providing them a dining experience to remember.”
The chefs said they are excited about the possibility that perhaps they'll find sponsorship and turn their culinary tour into a feature on the national Food Network program.
“We'd all love the chance to bring viewers into the world of southern cuisine and to show them that we're more than just barbecue,” Adair said. “We want people from coast to coast to learn and experience traditional southern foods like cornbread, okra, greens, grits and of course sweet tea - foods that are southern staples not found anywhere else in the country.
“We all speculate that, should one of us win the lottery we know exactly where the money will go, how it will be spent – or rather invested – and from it, how we can build an unforgettable gastronomic memory for audiences," Adair continued.
