The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against Horn Lake claiming officials unlawfully denied a zoning appeal for a proposed mosque due to anti-Muslim bias.
The complaint, Abraham House of God v. City of Horn Lake, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi by the ACLU, the ACLU of Mississippi, and the New York City-based law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. on behalf of Riyadh Elkhayyat and business partner Maher Abuirshaid. The lawsuit alleges that city officials violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act and the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution by denying the zoning approval.
According to the lawsuit, the mosque met or exceeded all zoning requirements for houses of worship, and that city officials discriminated against the mosque based on religion.
“The Muslims of DeSoto County and Northern Mississippi have the right to practice their religion and join together in a local place of worship,” said Jonathan Youngwood of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. “It is unfortunate that litigation is necessary - but it is important that Mr. Elkhayyat, Mr. Abuirshaid and their community be permitted to build the Abraham House of God.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said the city was expecting the lawsuit, but based on the advice of the city attorney had no further comment.
“It is pending litigation and I can make no comment,” Latimer said.
The Board of Alderman voted 5-1 last April to uphold the planning commission’s decision to deny approval of the proposed site plan, citing concerns over inadequate water pressure for fire protection, as well as concerns over traffic and noise.
But according to the lawsuit, the board cited no evidence, study, or analysis that the mosque would create excessive traffic or violate local noise ordinances, or that the city’s water mains were inadequate to support a fire sprinkler system for the building.
The property is zoned as Agricultural Residential and churches are allowed under the Horn Lake ordinances.
“Although the property for the proposed mosque was zoned for a church, and the site plan met or exceeded all zoning requirements, the Planning Commission and the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen gave into the anti-Muslim animus held by their own members and community residents,” the lawsuit argues.
The lawsuit points to comments made by former Alderman John Jones, who was quoted as saying “ If you let them build it, they will come. So I think we need to stop it before it gets here.”
A Facebook group formed to oppose the mosque in which at least one Horn Lake Alderman was a member, also expressed similar anti-Muslim sentiment, the lawsuit alleges.
“In sum, what should have been an uncomplicated approval of the site plan for the Abraham House of God foundered in a storm of anti-Muslim bias,” the lawsuit states.
Elkhayyat, who goes by Ray Elk, said he bought the property to build a mosque because there isn’t one in DeSoto County. Muslim families have to travel 30 to 40 minutes to Memphis in order to worship.
“There are 13 churches in Horn Lake and 132 churches in DeSoto County, but not one mosque,” Elk said. “The Abraham House of God would give my family and other Muslims within the community a local house of worship where we can gather to pray communally, observe Islamic holidays, educate our children in our faith, and form a religious congregation.”
According to the lawsuit, a friend of Elk and Abuirshaid met with Latimer at the end of 2019 and showed him a sketch of the plans which included the mosque, a proposed residential subdivision, and cemetery. Latimer informed them that there would be no issues and would be able to proceed as long as the plans met all zoning requirements.
Elk said he was shocked at the anti-Muslim comments from residents at the August 31, 2020 Planning Commission who were opposed to the mosque, and the Planning Commission’s subsequent denial despite his scaled back plans for the property to only include a 10,000 square foot mosque on the 80 acres, and assurances that there would be no call to prayer over any outdoor loudspeakers.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to deny the application, but provided no reasoning for its denial. Elk appealed the decision to the Board of Aldermen. Five Aldermen voted to reject the appeal with only Alderman LaShonda Johnson voting in favor.
“I was dismayed by the anti-Muslim reaction to the proposed mosque,” Elk said. “We should be able to practice our faith freely and without discrimination, just like everyone else.”
Former Alderman Charlie Roberts later had a change of heart after visiting a mosque in Memphis, and apologized to Elk for the way the Board had treated him.
The lawsuit is asking the court to declare the denial of the mosque null and void and to issue an injunction ordering the city to allow the mosque to be built.
Heather Weaver, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and belief, said the freedom to worship is one of our most fundamental rights.
“By discriminating against our clients simply because they are Muslim, Horn Lake officials violated that right, and must be held accountable,” Weaver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.