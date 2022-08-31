AccelerateMS is happy to announce an $8M investment in Mississippi high schools to support a significant expansion of the career coach program in Mississippi public high schools.
The program, created through House Bill 1388 and funded through House Bill 1517 of the 2022 Legislative Session, aims to connect and prepare high school students with Mississippi’s most in-demand careers. The $8M project is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"Through the work of local leaders in Northeast Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, our state has built a career coaching model that is transforming the future for students in our K-12 system,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This dramatic expansion is a direct investment in the future of thousands of Mississippi students and will impact our state for decades to come.”
As a result of this and other projects, Mississippi’s career coach program is increasing by 500% from 25 coaches to approximately 150 coaches throughout the state.
“We believe that access to one-on-one career coaching will open the eyes of Mississippi high school students to the kinds of high-tech, high-skill jobs available, right here, at home,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller. “We’ve seen this model create positive impact in communities across the state and believe that – with support from elected officials and members of business and industry – this program will continue to take that impact and grow it exponentially.”
Pending finalization of subgrant agreements and proof of procurement compliance in hiring coaches, money will be awarded to seven grantee organizations, which are slated to hire and deploy career coaches to approximately 125 schools covering 75 school districts in 51 Mississippi counties including Southaven High School, Hernando High School, Lake Cormorant, Horn Lake, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg High School.
The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) recommends a student-to-counselor ratio of no more than 250 students for every school counselor. During the 2020-2021 academic year, Mississippi’s student-to-counselor ratio was 398-to-1. According to the ASCA, lower ratios increase the likelihood of students having conversations with school counselors regarding college and career plans.
School guidance counselors are stretched thin – often managing student assessment, providing mental health support, addressing behavioral issues, and providing counseling services.
“For some students, their high school counselor is the single point of access for conversations around career plans after high school,” said AccelerateMS Program Manager Lori Nail. “Mississippi counselors have extremely full plates and are often unable to provide extensive one-on-one career counseling support as desired. Through this program, we are hoping to increase capacity for the kind of robust career planning supports students need.”
Although AccelerateMS career coaches will be embedded in schools and school districts, they will not be local school or district employees. Career coaches will report to AccelerateMS and will focus solely on interacting with students to improve outcomes in the planning and pursuit of careers.
Career Coaches will be in classrooms beginning this Fall.
