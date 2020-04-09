A sojourner, a traveler passed through DeSoto County recently on his way to Alaska. No big deal, you say? Well, you'd be wrong. He's on an epic journey with a passionate purpose in mind.
Clint Baker, 47, of Concord, New Hampshire, and his dog, D'oh-gee (as in D-O-G) are on an adventure of a lifetime walking from Inlet Beach, Florida where he was working as a carpenter across the entire country to Alaska. Clint had been in Florida to be near his infant son's grave, which he visits every year on the child's birthday.
Early, on his way from New Hampshire to Florida, Baker himself had attempted suicide and nearly succeeded.
“I had driven up into the mountains of Virginia on a dirt road, attached a hose to my Jeep's tailpipe and had lost consciousness,” Baker explained. “Some hikers found me and took me for medical treatment. In turn, I was placed in a recovery unit and given a mental evaluation to determine if I was able to return to society, which I was.”
He then made it to Florida and it was there, at his son's gravesite that Baker claims, “God didn't like my having tried to kill myself, and chose for me the other choice I was considering by walking to help others with suicidal intentions. I actually hate walking, but it's the path God put me on and my goal is to, personally, reach Alaska and share with as many who will hear my story, and to see the northern lights.”
Having begun his journey just after New Year’s Day, Baker's intention is to walk across the entire country to Seattle, Washington where he will take a ferry boat to Juneau, Alaska, and, hopefully, then walk to Anchorage where it will end.
Along the way, he has been blessed by other people who see him and D'oh-gee walking the highway and either stop to offer money, food, or other things or, in many cases, they will hand him things at rest stops, restaurants, cafes or gas stations.
“People have been amazing,” Baker said. “No one has been confrontational, but many have given me money, paid for food for me and for my dog, even bought us a night's stay at motels.”
On the road, Baker and D'oh-gee stop walking at sundown and either cuddle up under a bridge or pitch the tent he carries with them.
“We find what we need along as we travel,” said Baker. “I try to find a location near a stream and I carry a water purifier so I can clean stream water, and three times each day I feed D'oh-gee canned dogged food. He needs meat and I make sure he gets proper nutrition along the way.”
Asked about the dog's needs, Baker offered, “Well, almost every time I've wanted to have D'oh-gee checked by a veterinarian, I've found one who is willing to look him over to make sure he's OK. And almost everyone has not charged me for the service. There are some great people out there, and I'm so grateful for them.”
Even as they travel up to 40 miles each day, when Baker and his dog stop for a meal at a cafe, “often because I will leave my gear outside and not bring it into the establishment, when we leave I will find money tucked up under the strap on my cart. It always touches my heart that people are so generous,” he said.
And not just money for food, as Baker related, “I've had folks offer me money to buy clothes, to do laundry, to purchase dog food and other necessities. One family told me that they regularly give at church, but never know where the money is going. In this way – give me money to meet to help out – they've told me that they're able to see their money going to a good cause. And that not only blesses them but me and my dog as well.”