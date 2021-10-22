Nakobe Dean doesn’t get to visit his home town much anymore.
The junior linebacker is now leading the defense of the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and is a prospect on the rise for the 2022 NFL Draft.
But when he walked inside Horn Lake High School on Friday, it felt like he had never left.
“Every time I do come back, I get nostalgic,” Dean said. “It’s been four years, but it brings back good memories. We had coaches we could look up to. It’s the same old Horn Lake though.”
Dean returned to his alma mater to present a check for $10,000 to Hope Community Center, Inc as part of the 2021 Allstate Good Works Team. He is one of 22 players - and one of four players from the Southeast Conference (SEC) - to be nominated. The American Football Coaches Association recognizes a select group of players each year based on their commitment to serving their communities.
Dean has given his time to “Dawgs for Pups,” which raised $200,000 to help local youth in the Athens/Clarke County area; visited Camp Sunshine, which provides recreational, educational, and support programs for children with cancer; led an effort that raised $100,000 for Wi-Fi hotspots; served on a team that collected 27,000 pounds of food for the Northeast Georgia Food Bank; participated in Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer Golf Tournament; collected 437 new and gently used coats for the Boys & Girls Club of Athens; and read to students as part of Read Across America.
Dean has a 3.53 GPA in mechanical engineering in the classroom. On the field, so far this season he has 30 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception, and is on the watch list for the Butkus Award given to college football’s most outstanding linebacker. He was Georgia’s leading tackler in 2020 with 71 stops, which was 19 more than the next closest Bulldog defender, with 1.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries. As a freshman in 2019, Dean had 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
At Horn Lake, Dean was part of the team that won the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) 6A state football championship and was the recipient of the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2018. He was also named Mississippi Mr. 6A Football, and played in the Under Armour All-American Football Game.
Analysts say Dean has been an impactful player and is the unquestioned leader of the Bulldogs, whose defense is currently ranked number one, allowing only 297.1 total yards per game,and only 5.5 points per game.
“I am just having fun with the team and working hard,” Dean said.
Dean said it means a lot to him to be able to give back to Horn Lake. The Hope Community Center, Inc. of North Mississippi provides a variety of safe, fun, and exciting after school activities and events for youth of all ages.
“Giving back is in my blood,” Dean said. “My mother had me giving back since I was growing up. We did this day called The 12 Days of Christmas where we did 12 Days of Service leading up to Christmas. So giving back is in my blood and continues to stay with me.”
Horn Lake Football Head Coach Mitchell Harville, who first coached Dean in seventh and eighth grade, said he is pleased to see Dean excelling at such a high level at Georgia.
“It’s been exciting watching him his entire time with Georgia," Harville said. "From the time he got there as a freshman. He walked in there and he has been able to do so much.”
Harville said it was clear early on that Dean was a special player.
“He was typically the best player on the field and the favorite player on the team," Harville said. "His intensity was far above anything you’ve ever seen. You would watch him and you saw him transform into what he became. You just knew there wasn’t a hurdle that he wasn’t going to be able to get around.”
Dean said he still follows the Eagles and will be on the sidelines tonight as they take on the Hernando Tigers in Hernando.
“I will be rooting them on,” Dean said. “One of the things our class talked about leaving here was we wanted to leave a legacy. I will never forget where I came from - North Mississippi and Horn Lake.”
Allstate is donating $10,000 $1 to this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team non-profit of their choice. Fans can cast their vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain on ESPN.com.
