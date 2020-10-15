Although the Mid-South Fair has been canceled until 2021, all hope is not lost on getting your fill of funnel cakes, corn dogs or deep-fried Oreos.
Formerly known as the 901 Fair Food Drive-Thru, the 901 Fair Food Fest was originally planned to be held at the Agricenter in Memphis starting on Oct. 15. Now, the event has been rescheduled and relocated to the Landers Center in Southaven on Oct. 21-Oct. 28.
This free event allows visitors to walk through the venue, visiting pop-up stands that they are used to seeing at fairs and carnivals each fall. More than 100 fair foods, including turkey legs, roasted corn, Philly cheesesteaks and Polish sausage will be available for purchase.
The festival opens on Oct. 21 from 4 to 9 p.m. and will remain open each day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.