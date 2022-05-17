Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley signed an order at the Walls Courthouse that officially approved the construction and operation of a new, $90 million solar energy facility on Tuesday. The facility is expected to create 300 construction jobs in DeSoto County.
The facility will be owned and operated by Wildflower Solar, a subsidiary of Clearwater Energy. Construction is expected to begin this year and will create around five permanent jobs, according to Barry Matchett, head of external affairs at Clearwater Energy.
“We’ll have employment opportunities during construction that wouldn’t otherwise exist,” Matchett said. “Whenever we build something new, we’re proud to employ as many local folks as we can."
The power generated by the facility will be sold to Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), an independent organization responsible for the sale of electricity in 15 states. The power will then be sold to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) before finally reaching the Toyota manufacturing facility in Blue Springs.
The facility is expected to bring over $400,000 in property taxes to DeSoto County annually. Once in operation, the facility will assist Toyota in meeting its clean energy goals.
“We have seen more solar development throughout Mississippi solely based on economics. Not federal policy or state policy,” Presley said. “But as we look and corporations look to offset their carbon footprint, we are very, very thankful for the investment by Wildflower Solar here in DeSoto County.”
Matchett said DeSoto County was ideal for the facility because of the quality substation and opportunities for interconnectivity that are already present. He also said the county was open to do business and was easy to work with.
The project earlier received the necessary conditional use permit approval from the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors during a January public hearing in Hernando. Initially turned down by the Desoto County Board of Adjustment, landscaping plans were modified for the project to pass.
In addition to Toyota, Presley said the solar energy facility could attract additional large companies to Mississippi, which would bolster the state and local economy even further. He said private agreements like the one with Toyota have become more common in recent years.
“The free market approach to renewable energy for Toyota combined with the benefits this facility brings to DeSoto County makes this a win-win,” Presley said. “I am proud to be joined by local and state officials as well as representatives from Clearwater as I officially sign the order approving this facility.”
The landscape and weather of DeSoto County also played a role in Wildflower Solar’s decision to build the facility. With plenty of unshaded land and sunshine, Matchett said DeSoto County was the ideal location.
Presley said he was proud to see the progression of solar energy not just in DeSoto County, but throughout the state.
“When I got elected and into office in 2008 we didn’t have any solar development in Mississippi. None at all,” Presley said. “And now we’ve seen an explosion of it in our state that’s creating jobs and revenue for counties and cities. Mississippi is on the move. Mississippi is open for business.”
