Seven people have been arrested in connection with human trafficking in Southaven, according to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office.
The Southaven Police Department worked in conjunction with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations to complete the operation.
The arrests came after an undercover operation in Southaven last week aimed at stopping human trafficking in the area.
“Human trafficking has no place in our communities,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in an announcement about the investigation,“and, it is one of my highest priorities to put an end to it in Mississippi. I would like to thank the many law enforcement officers and prosecutors who assisted in this operation for their hard work and continued dedication to protecting our State’s most vulnerable. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to work aggressively with private and public local, state, and federal partners to continue our mission to end human trafficking in Mississippi.”
All seven individuals arrested have been booked at the DeSoto County jail.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
