Fifty 9th-12th grade students at Northpoint Christian School were quarantined following positive cases in the upper school, according to an announcement from the school.
Because of the large number of students quarantined, students in grades 9-12 will learn remotely until Sept. 11.
Along with moving classes to remote learning for the rest of the week, all extracurricular activities, including practices and games, were canceled through Sept. 13.
Students not involved in the 50-person quarantine will return to school next Monday.
While learning remotely, students will follow their normal school schedules. Teachers may have synchronous class meetings online while students are at home.
“This is not a decision we came to quickly nor easily,” Jim Ferguson, the head of the school, said in the statement. “However, we find it necessary to protect our school community. We thank you for your continued prayers and support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.