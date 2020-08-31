34 individuals in the DeSoto County Schools district have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first two weeks of school, according to an announcement from the district. 23 students and 11 faculty members tested positive across the largest school district in the state.
Following potential exposure to an infected person, 266 students were quarantined.
This is a 88.8% increase in cases from last week, when 18 people tested positive across the district and 139 students were quarantined.
The district added that some schools could have no confirmed students cases but still quarantine students because of contact with an employee.
DeSoto County Schools is the largest district in the state of Mississippi with over 30,000 students. About 13,000 of those students chose to start the semester by attending classes virtually.
The numbers released by the district do not include private schools in the county or students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to schools. Last week, Northpoint Christian School had one person in the building who tested positive for COVID-19, but that person was not a student or full-time staff member.
