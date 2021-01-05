A Cordova man has been charged with first-degree murder after three people were killed in a shooting early Friday morning in Olive Branch.
Olive Branch Police responded to reports of shots fired near Jefferson Drive and Shiloh Cove around 1:40 a.m., where three victims were found dead from gunshot wounds.
The victims were identified by the county coroner as Tommi Lynn Carrier, 40, of Hernando, Tyler Glen Liles, 33, of Elletsville, Indiana, and John Lennon Sutherland, 30, of Memphis.
Ivan Rodriguez, 26, was arrested and charged for the triple homicide and is currently being held without bond. Officers said he is set to appear in court Jan. 28.
UPDATE: A second suspect has been charged following the triple homicide in Olive Branch on New Year’s Day. Dylan Howard, 21, was arrested and charged as an accessory to the killing. He is currently being held with a $500,000 bond.
