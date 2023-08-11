“Trust in God. Put your faith in Him, and in His Word.” Those are the words of Caleb Waddell as he attempts to instill hope in others who may be fighting a debilitating disease, just as he has been for the last twenty-two years.
Caleb was diagnosed with MPS1-Hurler syndrome, a rare lysosomal disease, at just thirteen months of age. Hurler syndrome is the result of a genetic cell mutation and randomly affects about one in every 100,000 newborns. Children who suffer from this rare illness may experience recurring respiratory issues, a short stature due to stunted bone growth, and damage to major organs such as the heart and lungs.
Caleb’s family had to come to grips with a very grim reality. Caleb was terminal.
Kelly Waddell, Caleb’s mother, explained, “Caleb’s diagnosis made us take stock of our lives. Knowing your child will likely die before you puts things into perspective. You start living life for the things that are important: God, faith, and family. The little things don’t hold as much weight as they did before.”
Though most information received at the time of Caleb’s diagnosis pointed to the likelihood of Caleb losing his life before hitting his teens, the Waddell family received the hope for which they had been praying when Caleb became a patient of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. While mostly recognized for fighting childhood cancer, Caleb was the exception to the St. Jude patient norm. Caleb did not and does not have cancer, but he was still fighting for his life with Hurler Syndrome.
St. Jude accepted Caleb as a patient and was able to slow the progression of his disease. Kelly Waddell said, “When we brought our 13-month-old son to St. Jude, all we knew was that he had a rare disease, and he was going to die between the ages of 5-10 years old, after going blind/deaf and losing all of his milestones. St. Jude changed that. They turned his death sentence into 22 years and counting. Caleb is now making memories, living life, and still hoping for that cure.”
Being blessed with encouragement and hope from St. Jude did not go unappreciated or unnoticed. Caleb and his family decided to give back to St. Jude with every opportunity presented before them. Kelly said, “We are making sure the next family that walks through those doors has that same hope. Walking through the halls of St. Jude, we always felt God’s presence and giving back has become a driving force for our family.”
In the true spirit of ensuring that others retain hope for their own uncertain futures, the Waddells will be hosting the 6th Annual Caleb’s Courage for St. Jude-Battle of the Boards Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, August 12, at First Baptist Church of Nesbit. The games will be divided into two divisions: Champions Division, which costs $75 entry fee per team with up to $900 in cash and prizes and Tail Gate Division, which costs $40 entry fee per team with up to $300 in cash and prizes. The rules state there will be double elimination, No Buy Back, and payout to the top three places in both divisions.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their families, play a little cornhole, and check out the silent auctions. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!
