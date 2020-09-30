The organizers behind the annual Mid-South Fair announced on Wednesday that the 2020 fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Todd Mastry, Landers Center Executive Director and Debra Pace Branan, Mid-South Fair President released a joint statement on the cancellation.
"After much discussion, we are saddened to announce the cancelation of the 2020 Mid-South Fair. The safety of our guests and employees is and always will be our top priority,” the statement said.
The Mid-South Fair has a long-standing tradition of being family-friendly and community-oriented. Our decision is based on our commitment to both of those aspects. Our team looks forward to hosting the 2021 Mid-South Fair next fall at Landers Center in Southaven. It is our goal to make it the best one yet."
Across its 164 year history, only one other world event has resulted in the fair being cancelled, World War II. Originally a Memphis event, the fair has been held at the Landers Center in Southaven since 2009.
Before being canceled, the 2020 fair had been rescheduled for Oct. 23 – Nov. 1. According to the Mid-South website, the next event will be held Sept. 23 – Oct. 3, 2021.
