Carlos Jones, 20, has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in a carjacking, committing the carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., announced the sentenced Monday, September 27.
According to information presented in court, on July 13, 2018, at approximately 9 p.m., the victim J.M. was washing his 2013 Volkswagen Passat at a local carwash on Holmes Road when approached by two suspects, both of whom pointed firearms and demanded his vehicle. The victim said one of the suspects pointed a gun at him from behind and said, "Get the hell away from the car and go."
Surveillance video showed the suspects entered the carwash in a white vehicle, exited the vehicle and approached the victim. Footage captured the victim's vehicle leaving the carwash, followed by the suspect's vehicle. The victim's vehicle was tracked by GPS and later recovered from an apartment complex in Southaven, Mississippi.
Fingerprints belonging to co-defendant Angelo Bunting, 22, were recovered from the interior of the vehicle. The victim positively identified both co-defendants as the suspects responsible for the carjacking. Bunting was previously sentenced to 20 years for this carjacking, as well as others.
On September 23, 2020, Jones entered a guilty plea to the charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
On September 23, 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Norris sentenced Jones to 90 months in federal prison to be followed by five years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The Memphis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated this case.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel D. Winnig and Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Rogers prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. SAUSA Winnig is currently assigned from the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office for prosecuting violent crimes and firearms offenses in federal court.
