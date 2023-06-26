Bicycle racing is popular in most parts of the world, Europe in particular, but not as much so in the U.S. However, Shawn McKinney of Hernando is out to change all that with the first ever, “Tour de Hernando” competitive cycle race held June 24th & 25th
The race course – 9 miles in length over a set course on Desoto County roads, south east of Hernando and starting at Gray's Creek Baptist Church at 5030 Getwell Road, meandered over country roads that offered hills, straights, inclines, and long straight stretches to challenge the 200+ cyclists, some of whom came from Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and other states to participate. Several regional cycle clubs had teams were on hand – most composed of 5 or more riders – to race the course and to achieve the best and fastest times.
McKinney put the race into perspective, “Individuals are racing each other of course, but team club members are more group focused in an effort where each member has a specific place in the group, or “job”, to run defensive and or offensive blocks – sort of like in football – to lead other racers in certain ways on the road that will allow their fellow team members to gain an advantage. I'm a member of Marx-Bensdorf club and will race along with my overall job of officiating the race.
“I got the idea to create a cycle race here in Desoto County because there are cyclists all over the region and we needed a competition whereby we could race against each other. And so, about a year ago I started getting the ball rolling, got positive responses and thus today we have a great turn-out for the first ever, Tour de Hernando.”
Saturday's race, composed of 20 team clubs of about 5 team members each, followed national and international cycle race rules, with categories 1 through 5 as well as a junior category. Each category is composed of cyclists who have qualified via a points system corresponding roughly to 'beginners' through 'pros', as well as a junior class for younger participants.
McKinney explained, “Though the majority of entrants are male, we also have about 5% female competitors who will race in the Tour de Hernando. And they are every bit as good at cycling as the men, and compete in a women's category 4 / 5.”
The first group of riders to take to the course Saturday morning was the category 1 / 2 / 3 group (considered the 'pros') with about 15 men heading out on the road course at 8:15am. The second group was the category 4 / 5 cyclists, followed by category 3, the 'junior' riders of cyclists between 15 and 18 years of age, with only three competitors having entered.
Category 1 / 2 / 3 riders had to cover 7 laps, category 4 / 5 cyclists 6 laps, and category 3 bikers had only 1 lap to complete the course. Bazil Chavis, a 15 year old junior cyclist from Oxford, handily out-rode the two other men in his category to claim first place.
30-year old Casie Pittman, a 1st grade teacher in a private school in Bahrain, was visiting her paremts who live in the area. Pittman raced in honor of a women's cycle club in Bahrain, the “Bahrain Women's Cycle Academy” (BWCA), composed of Bahrain women and a subgroup of ladies from other countries with which group, Pittman cycles.
“Yes, we have 10 members all of whom are avid competitors and take the sport very serious," Pittman said. "I started 9 years ago at about the time the national head of the men's cycling club saw that women in his country weren't represented in the sport, so be formed BWCA. We get tremendous support throughout the country and enjoy the competition."
Tour de Hernando's founder Shawn McKinney added, “We have received much needed support for this event from local Desoto County authorities, police and sheriff's departments and our own staff of area and local volunteers, track officials, timers, EMT and fire departments to help make sure the race was safe and all of our cyclists would make it through to the finish line without problems.
“Being that the course covered so many roads that were far out in the county, and out there were no convenience stores to even get water, we were extremely grateful that Gray's Creek Baptist Church opened the building to us so that we would have bathrooms and water fountains available. And given the heat, everyone was pleased. Also that several regional cycle shops were on hand and furnished prizes to the winners. We even had a few vendors who had treats to sell to everyone. So all in all, it was a very successful first-ever cycle race.”
Asked if this years' first-ever Tour de Hernando portends a race that will be repeated annually here in Hernando, McKinney offered, “We're already looking at holding the event again in 2024, with many of those riders competing over these two days having asked same thing. We've been encouraged that several commented on what a great course it is. So, we're going to do all we can to make sure the Tour de Hernando becomes an annual cycling competitive race here in Desoto County and grows in popularity among cycle clubs throughout the south.”
