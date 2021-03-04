Leroy Clemons was only two years old in 1964 when three civil rights workers were murdered outside of his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi.
It was a secret that many people in the community knew about, but was something that was never spoken about.
“I can recall my parents never, ever bringing this up,” Clemons said. “I was never in a conversation where anyone ever spoke about it.”
Clemons, Mayor pro-tem of Philadelphia and president of The Philadelphia Coalition, was part of a panel discussion last week hosted by the DeSoto County Museum and DeSoto Arts Council, along with James E. Prince III, publisher of The Neshoba Democrat and Madison County Journal and co-founder of the Philadelphia Coalition.
The two spoke about their efforts to heal the racial divide in Philadelphia and to get closure on the 1964 murders.
Klan activity and racial violence was at its peak in Mississippi in 1964. Mt. Zion Church in Neshoba County was one of 20 black churches which were burned that year.
On June 21, 1964, three young men - Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, and Andrew Goodman - disappeared near Philadelphia. The men were part of the national Freedom Summer campaign where they volunteered to help register African-Americans to vote. Many suspected the local Klan was responsible with help from local law enforcement. Investigators later discovered their bodies buried under an earthen dam. All three had been shot.
The case drew national attention. The Justice Department later charged 18 individuals with federal civil rights violations. Seven of the defendants were found guilty, but none of them served more than six years in prison.
The case was reopened in 1999 thanks to the efforts of the Philadelphia Coalition, a racial healing group made up of local residents, who renewed the call for justice. In 2005, a grand jury charged Edgar Ray Killen, one of the leaders of the local Klan, with murder. He was ultimately convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Clemons said he didn’t know much about all that happened in Mississippi in 1964 until the eighth grade when he was studying the Civil War.
“I couldn’t understand how we went from having freedom after theCivil War as African-American people to basically having Jim Crow Laws imposed on us and back in slavery just 60 years after the war,” Clemons said.
His history teacher gave him a book called “Witness in Philadelphia” about the murders that turned out to be life-changing.
“I read that book and honestly, I didn’t understand a thing about it,” Clemons said. “But what it did, was it inspired me to say when I get older, I’m going to do something about it. That always stayed in the back of my mind.”
Prince said the previous editor of The Neshoba Democrat had covered the murders in 1964 and started the healing process in Philadelphia by bringing the families of the murdered civil rights workers to Neshoba County in 1989 for a commemoration ceremony. A local news story about Carolyn Goodman, Andrew’s mother, also helped the community begin a discussion of what happened.
“It put a face on Mrs. Goodman for people like me,” Prince said. “We found out that Andrew loved the dramatic arts. He was athletic. So it really hit home to me that wow, this guy would be about my age now. He didn’t realize the kind of hatred that he would encounter. And back then, there was hate enough to kill.”
Prince said he continued the work of his predecessor when he became editor of the newspaper. He reached out to Clemons, who was already doing a lot of outreach in the community toward racial healing, and the two started the Philadelphia Coalition in an effort to get the community to confront the past and foster better racial relationships.
The multiracial group of concerned citizens held a press conference in 1994 to present a Call for Justice in Neshoba County and called for prosecutions in the case. The proclamation was signed by the county Board of Supervisors, the mayor of Philadelphia, the Chamber of Commerce and had the strong backing of the community.
“That was really a high point for all of us because we had come together and the town acknowledged it,” Prince said. “People were really relieved. The community really came together.”
The group’s efforts even earned the support of then Governor Haley Barbour, who spoke at the 40th anniversary commemoration service in 2004.
“A guy like Haley Barbour, when he stood up it really helps make it more acceptable, if you will,” Clemons said. “So there is hope for Mississippi.”
Prince said the Philadelphia Coalition’s efforts have been successful because of the relationships that have been built between neighbors.
“There is hope for a community when you get to know one another,” Prince said. “We all found out stuff about each other. We all have struggles. And when you get to know the other person’s struggles and can appreciate them, that’s where you make progress. We would highly encourage that because that’s how we all crossed the big hurdle.”
A companion exhibit “Stand Up! Mississippi Freedom Summer of 1964” and “Murder in Neshoba” of 30 photographs produced by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History are currently on display at the DeSoto Arts Council gallery at 2645 Hwy. 51, and DeSoto County Museum, 71 E. Commerce in Hernando.
