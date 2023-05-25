A 16 year-old juvenile is in custody following an early morning car theft incident which turned to gunplay.
According to DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement received a call at about 6:20 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Highway 301 and Goodman Road in Horn Lake.
After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined that a suspect had stolen a vehicle from the Crescent Apartments. The victim followed the suspect to the area of Highway 301 & Goodman where shots were fired. It is unclear who fired shots.
The DCSD utilized a K-9 unit and a drone to search the area. The suspect was apprehended on Brenda Cv in HL just before 9 a.m. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the hand and was transported to Regional One.
The investigation is still ongoing.
