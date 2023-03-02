Comedian Jack Benny had a long-running joke on his radio show about forever being 39 years-old and never turning 40. Former President Ronald Reagan used to joke that, like Benny, he celebrated the anniversary of his 39th birthday instead of his real age.
Ernestine Anderson Davis, who will turn 100 years-old on March 11, has been fibbing about her age for a long time too.
“The other day she told me she was 72,” said daughter Judy Marshall. “And I turned 70. This is what everyone knows about her, she’s been celebrating her 39th birthday now for 61 years.”
But like they say today where 50 is the new 40, Ernestine says she doesn’t feel a day older than 70.
“I feel like I am 70.” Ernestine said. “I can’t tell any difference. I have no earthly idea what the secret is to reaching 100. I think I’m holding on pretty well.”
Ernestine still lives in the home that she grew up in on the corner of Bright and Malone Road in Hernando, which used to be a dairy farm. Her parents used to roll back the carpet in the living room and hold dances for returning soldiers from World War II.
Back then, Hernando was mostly rolling hills and dairy farms, nothing like the fast growing suburb of Memphis that it has become.
“They used to ride horses into town,” Judy said. “There was a house on the corner that she said was the Bright Post Office and then became a little general store. The other day she laughed and said ‘a lot has changed since me and that other person lived there.’ There aren’t many other people around who are 100.”
Ernestine was a bookkeeper at Chapman Chemical Company and retired from Battery Sales and Service in Memphis when she was 68.
“She used to say that she would rather shop than eat,” Judy said. “So she used to go shopping on her lunch hour in Whitehaven at places like Lowenstein’s and all the shops there,” Judy said.
She and her husband, Clay Davis, raised two daughters in their home on Shelby and Mickey Drive in Memphis before moving back to DeSoto County and the old family home in 1990.
“She asked the Good Lord to give her 10 years there,” Judy said. “He gave her 27 with daddy. He’s been gone five years now.”
Judy said they celebrated her mom’s birthday on March 10th for many years until they found out she was actually born on the 11th.
“She and daddy did a lot of traveling when they were in their sixties,” Judy said. “She went to get her birth certificate for her passport and come to find out, she was actually born on the 10th. She was born in the middle of the night, so they said March 10. But it was actually on the 11th.”
Ernestine stayed active in retirement with church work at Baker’s Chapel Church UMC where she watched the toddlers in Sunday School. She and her husband were also members of the Memphis Old Time Car Club.
“Daddy had a ’28 Model T and he also had an Edsel,” Judy said.
Judy said her mother has always loved to dance and recently got out on the dance floor at the VFW in Hernando at her oldest granddaughter’s surprise 50th birthday party.
“My mother came dressed in her red velour outfit and my youngest granddaughter, who is 16, asked the band to play Elvis so she could dance with her Mimi. They danced a slow dance and then fast danced to “Hound Dog.”
When asked what she wanted to do to celebrate her 100th birthday, Ernestine said that she wanted to go dancing and get drunk, but will be happy just to see all of her children and grandchildren and visit with everyone.
“I was joking about both of those,” Ernestine said. “But I am quite a dancer. I know it won’t be a surprise party because I told them they better do something because I won’t have many more.”
Judy said what makes Ernestine so special is her spirit.
“She is so spunky,” Judy said.
The family plans to celebrate her milestone with a cake and 100 balloons. They are also trying to get 100 people to send her a birthday card wishing her well.
“She loves getting mail and reading,” Judy said. “I had a neighbor who turned 100 and he got 100 birthday cards. So I thought that would be great to do for momma the way she loves to get mail.”
You can mail a card to Ernestine Davis, c/o DeSoto Times Tribune, 2342 Hwy. 51 N, Nesbit, MS 38651.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.