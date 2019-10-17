INGRAMS MILL
Nellie Sue Ingram Greenwood of Ingrams Mill, born on May 9, 1936, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in Saltillo at the age of 83. Ms. Greenwood, known to her many friends as Sue and to her family as Green Green, was a resident under the loving care of the staff at Generations Senior Living. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert Greenwood Jr., her son Timothy Scott Greenwood, her beloved Ingram sisters Nora Ingram McKinney, Sarah Lorena Mendoza, and Janie Ellen Bumpous. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law Douglas Turner and her grandson Benjamin Fountain. She is survived by her children, Kelly Greenwood (Anita) of Charleston; Glenda Turner of Fairfax, Virginia; Lanny Greenwood (Rebecca) of Ingrams Mill; Craig Greenwood (Stacey) of Saltillo; Keely Pruett (Parker) of Atlanta, Georgia; and Kevin Greenwood (PJ) of Ingrams Mill. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Jason Greenwood, Jonna Labastida, Cannon Smith, James Turner, Leeann Turner, Ryan Greenwood, Aaron Greenwood, Kaitlyn Greenwood, Paige Greenwood, Kelton Pruett, and Kassi Greenwood, as well as her great-grandchildren Ashlee Turner, Easton Greenwood, Jeremy Turner, Jackson Greenwood and Sophia Labastida. As the previous owner and operator of Ingrams Mill Grocery, Ms. Greenwood was a pioneering entrepreneur where she often entertained everyone in the community and she never turned anyone away. She showered unconditional love on everyone she met. Her salty wit, wise counsel, and generosity will be missed by many. She was the fourth and youngest of the Ingram daughters who were the bed rock of the Ingrams Mill community. Three of the four at one time ran the store at Ingram’s Mill and Nora ran the dairy farm and worked at the Coop for years. They grew up in the hard times during the depression. From these humble beginnings sprang their incredible generosity and work ethic. Yet from Sue’s own words, she never knew they were poor. For a while they were all on the same party line. When the phone rang in one house, it would vibrate in the others. More times than not, all of them would end up on the line at the same time, chatting with each other for hours. They all
lived next to each other and within walking distance, and this worked out great for their children who would often get to eat Sunday supper three of four times. Ms. Greenwood’s funeral service was held at Hernando Funeral Home at 2285 Highway 51 South, Hernando on Wednesday Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. The interment will be held immediately after at the Ingram Family Cemetery in Ingrams Mill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Encompass Hospice (www.encompasscares.org).
