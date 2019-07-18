They may not be the sight you want to see when you are traveling through the Magnolia State, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol thinks their cruisers are the best looking around and they would like the rest of the country to know that.
The American Association of State Troopers is holding its sixth annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest and your local Mississippi troopers encourage you to vote for them.
A photo of each state’s representative patrol car is found on a website, www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruisercontest.
The Mississippi entry is a photo of a cruiser parked on a bridge entering the state with the “Welcome to Mississippi” welcome sign prominent in the background.
The contest continues through 3 p.m. on July 30 and the results are to be posted the following day.
So, show some love to your local trooper, but just don’t vote for Tennessee.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
