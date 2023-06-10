Yoga instructor now offering ‘gentle’ classes in Olive Branch

One Olive Branch resident is working to offer the community a laid back approach to physical and mental wellness.
Charlotte Jayhar has expanded her “gentle yoga” classes from Byhalia to Olive Branch in hopes of helping more people maintain their health.
Jayhar, who offers instruction at First Presbyterian Church of Byhalia every Wednesday at 10 a.m., recently began offering instruction at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Olive Branch every Thursday at 10 a.m.
She noted that one of the appeals of “gentle yoga” is the easygoing nature of the exercises.
Participants aren’t required to bring floor mats and are encouraged to move at their own pace during the hour-long workouts.
“We just ask them to wear comfortable clothes,” she noted. “The workout involves ball exercises, stretching and strengthening.”
Jayhar said the classes also encourage good fellowship and relaxation.
Gentle yoga is a “gentler style of hatha yoga practice. It is performed at a slower pace, with less intense positions and usually includes extended time for meditation, yogic breath work, and relaxation.”
While many of the participants are senior citizens, Jayhar said that the classes are for men and women of all ages.
The classes are free and open to the public.
For more information, call Jayhar at 901.351.1775.
