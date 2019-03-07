Friday, March 8

Memphis Hustle vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

Saturday, March 9

Staytona

Southern Thunder Harley Davidson

southernthunderhd.com/

 

Saturday, Sunday March 9, 10

Horn Lake Merchant Market

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Free admission

Latimer Lakes Park

southernrevolutionpromotions@gmail.com

 

Monday, March 11

Memphis Hustle vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

March 16-17

The Southern Marketplace

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

Sunday, March 17

Winter Jam

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

Friday, March 22

Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Landerscenter.com/

 

March 23, 7 p.m.

Miss Olive Branch Scholarship Pageant

“Stars of the Future”

olivebranchms.com

 

March 22-24

Early Bird Classic Global USSSA WS Baseball Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park & Baseball

Complex

Snowden Grove Park

 

Friday, March 22

Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

Sunday, March 24

Steve Miller Band

BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

bankplusamphitheater.com

 

Friday, March 29

Southaven Shootout Double USSSA Points Baseball Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park

 

Bloomin’ Art Exhibit

DeSoto Arts Council

 

March 29-31

Monster Jam

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

March 30-April 4

Magnolia Steak Cookoff

Sportsman Warehouse

 

March 30-31

Repticon Reptile Show

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

 

April 5-19

DeSoto Family Theatre

Singing in the Rain

Landers Center Theater

Landerscenter.com/h

 

Saturday, April 6

Horn Lake Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Latimer Lakes Park

Hornlakechamber.com/

 

Hernando Arts Festival

dac.desotoarts@gmail.com

 

Southaven Springfest Beauty Pageant

DeSoto Central High School

Performing Arts Center

southavenchamber.com

 

April 11-14

Kudzu Playhouse

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Olive Branch Park

olivebranchms.com/

 

April 12-16

Charlie Respess Memorial USSSA Baseball State Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park

 

Saturday, April 13

Breakfast or brunch with Easter Bunny

Cedar Hill Farm

gocedarhillfarm.com

 

Cedar Hill Farm Easter Egg Hunt

gocedarhillfarm.com

 

Catfish Dinner with the Easter Bunny

Cedar Hill Farm

gocedarhillfarm.com

 

Mississippi Ale House Brewfest

Mississippi Ale House

mississippialehouse.com

 

15th Annual Mudbug Bash

Palmer Home for Children

palmerhome.org

 

Sunday, April 14

Cracking Up Comedy Tour

Landers Center

 

Thursday, April 18

Wesley Meadows presents 21st annual Golf Tourney

North Creek Golf Club

662-429-2070

 

Friday, April 19

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Southaven Public Library

662-342-0102

 

Southaven Easter Egg Hunt

Jim Saucier Park

662-280-2489

 

Saturday, April 20

Southaven Easter Egg Hunt,

Snowden Grove Park

 

Olive Branch Old Towne Easter

Olive Branch City Hall

662-895-2600

 

April 23-27

Southaven Annual Springfest

Snowden Grove Park

 

April 27 — Saturdays through next Feb. 15

Hernando Farmers Market

DeSoto County Courthouse

hernandoms.org

 

DeSoto County annual Earth Day Celebration

Hernando Courthouse Square

hernandoms.org

