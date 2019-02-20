Saturday, Feb. 23
Funny As Ish Comedy Tour
Landers Center
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Memphis Hustle vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Landers Center
Thursday, Feb. 28
Farewell to Margaret
DeSoto Arts Council
Saturday, March 2
Mr C.L. Woodson III
If He Won’t Love You I Will
Landers Center
Tuesday, March 5
Empty Bowls Project
Lewisburg High school
1755 Craft Rd., Olive Branch
Friday, March 8
Memphis Hustle vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
Landers Center
Saturday, March 9
Staytona
Southern Thunder Harley Davidson
Monday, March 11
Memphis Hustle vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce
Landers Center
March 16-17
The Southern Marketplace
Landers Center
Sunday, March 17
Winter Jam
Landers Center
March 22-24
Early Bird Classic Global USSSA WS Baseball Qualifier
Snowden Grove Park & Baseball Complex
Snowden Grove Park
Friday, March 22
Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue
Landers Center
Sunday, March 24
Steve Miller Bank
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Friday, March 29
Southaven Shootout Double USSSAA Points Baseball Qualifier
Snowden Grove Park
Bloomin’ Art Exhibit
DeSoto Arts Council
March 29-31
Monster Jam
Landers Center
March 30-April 4
Magnolia Steak Cookoff
Sportsman Warehouse
March 30-31
Repticon Reptile Show
Landers Center
April 5-19
DeSoto Family Theatre
Singing in the Rain
Landers Center Theatre
Saturday, April 6
Horn Lake Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Latimer Lakes Park
Saturday, April 6
Hernando Arts Festival
April 11-14
Kudzu Playhouse
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Olive Branch Park
April 12-16
Charlie Respess Memorial USSSA Baseball State
Qualifier
Snowden Grove Park
Saturday, April 13
Breakfast or brunch with Easter Bunny
Cedar Hill Farm
April 13
Cedar Hill Farm Easter Egg Hunt
Catfish Dinner with the Easter Bunny
Cedar Hill Farm
Mississippi Ale House Brewfest
Mississippi Ale House
15th Annual Mudbug Bash
Community Foundation
Sunday, April 14
Cracking Up Comedy Tour
Landers Center
Friday, April 19
Southaven Public Library
662-342-0102
Easter Egg Hunt
Jim Saucier Park
662-280-2489
Saturday, April 20
Southaven Easter Egg Hunt,
Snowden Grove Park
Olive Branch Old Towne Easter
Olive Branch City Hall
662-895-2600
April 23-27
Southaven Annual Springfest
Snowden Grove Park
April 27 — Saturdays through Feb. 15, 2020
Hernando Farmer’s Market
DeSoto County Courthouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.