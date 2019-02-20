Saturday, Feb. 23

Funny As Ish Comedy Tour

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Tuesday,  Feb. 26

Memphis Hustle vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Thursday, Feb. 28

Farewell to Margaret

DeSoto Arts Council

desotoarts.com/

Saturday, March 2

Mr C.L. Woodson III 

If He Won’t Love You I Will

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Tuesday, March 5

Empty Bowls Project

Lewisburg High school

1755 Craft Rd., Olive Branch

Friday, March 8

Memphis Hustle vs. Santa Cruz Warriors

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Saturday, March 9

Staytona

Southern Thunder Harley Davidson

southernthunderhd.com/

Monday, March 11

Memphis Hustle vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

March 16-17

The Southern Marketplace

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Sunday, March 17

Winter Jam

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

March 22-24

Early Bird Classic Global USSSA WS Baseball Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park & Baseball Complex

Snowden Grove Park

Friday, March 22

Memphis Hustle vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Sunday, March 24

Steve Miller Bank

BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

bankplusamphitheater.com

Friday, March 29

Southaven Shootout Double USSSAA Points Baseball Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park

Bloomin’ Art Exhibit

DeSoto Arts Council

desotoarts.com/

March 29-31

Monster Jam

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

March 30-April 4

Magnolia Steak Cookoff

Sportsman Warehouse

March 30-31

Repticon Reptile Show

Landers Center

Landerscenter.com/

April 5-19

DeSoto Family Theatre

Singing in the Rain

Landers Center Theatre

Landerscenter.com/

Saturday, April 6

Horn Lake Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Latimer Lakes Park

hornlakechamber.com/

Saturday, April 6

Hernando Arts Festival

dac.desotoarts@gmail.com

April 11-14

Kudzu Playhouse 

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Olive Branch Park

olivebranchms.com/

April 12-16

Charlie Respess Memorial USSSA Baseball State 

Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park

Saturday, April 13

Breakfast or brunch with Easter Bunny

Cedar Hill Farm

gocedarhillfarm.com

April 13

Cedar Hill Farm Easter Egg Hunt

gocedarhillfarm.com

Catfish Dinner with the Easter Bunny

Cedar Hill Farm

gocedarhillfarm.com

Mississippi Ale House Brewfest

Mississippi Ale House

mississippialehouse.com

15th Annual Mudbug Bash

Community Foundation

cfnm.org

Sunday, April 14

Cracking Up Comedy Tour

Landers Center

landerscenter.com/

Friday, April 19

Southaven Public Library

662-342-0102

Easter Egg Hunt

Jim Saucier Park

662-280-2489

Saturday, April 20

Southaven Easter Egg Hunt, 

Snowden Grove Park

Olive Branch Old Towne Easter

Olive Branch City Hall

662-895-2600

April 23-27

Southaven Annual Springfest

Snowden Grove Park

April 27 — Saturdays through Feb. 15, 2020

Hernando Farmer’s Market

DeSoto County Courthouse

hernandoms.org

