Each Thursday Night through June

“Hoots” in Old Towne 7-9 p.m.

olivebranchms.com

May 17-19

USSSA Baseball “AA” Open Sanctioned Baseball Qualifier

Snowden Grove Park

May 18

21st annual Southaven Fishing Rodeo

Jim Saucier Park

Pre-register at BankPlus Sports Center or

Southaven City Hall

46th Hernando A’Fair

Hernando Courthouse Square

www.hernandooptimist.org

May 19

Third annual Gospel Singing For A Cure

Landers Center

landerscenter.com

May 20

James Lunsford 

Memorial Golf Tourney

Olive Branch Country Club

662-895-2600

May 22-25

Magnolia Festival 2019

Latimer Lakes Park

662-342-3468

May 28

Republican Club 

meeting

6:30 p.m. M&G, 7 p.m.

Bank Plus Training Center

7168 Moore Drive, Southaven

May 30

Meet the Republican Candidates at 7 p.m.

For legislative and Transportation 

Commissioner races

BankPlus Training Center

7268 Moore Dr., Southaven

June 2-Sept 29

Olive Branch Famer’s Market

Every Saturday

662-893-0888

June 7

Southaven Golf Center presents Free Kids Clinic ages 6-17

9 a.m.

8925 Swinnea Rd.

662-393-0370

June 7-8

Sounds of Summer

6 to 10 p.m.

Byhalia Walking Park

120 College St.

Byhalia.ms.com

June 7-28

Olive Branch hosts

Free Movies under the Stars

Wesson House

662-893-0888

June 7-16

DeSoto Family Theatre

“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”

Landers Center

dftonline.org

June 13

Meet the Republican Candidates at 7 p.m.

For county races

BankPlus Training Center

7268 Moore Dr., Southaven

June 14

12 Annual JR Golf Open Tournament

Age groups 6-7, 8-10,11-12, 13-14, 15-17

Southaven Golf Center

8925S Rd., Southaven

662-393-0370

June 15

Florida Georgia Line

BankPlus Ampitheater

7 p.m., Snowden Grove Park

June 23

Train/Goo Goo Dolls

7 p.m., Snowden Grove

June 25

Republican Club 

Meeting

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves speaker

June 27

Reagan Day Dinner

The Gin at Nesbit

DCRC to host auction

June 28

The Outlaws & 

Renegades - Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, Cadallic Three

July 12-21

Kudzu Playhouse presents “Mamma Mia”

Hernando Performing Arts Ctr., 805 Dilworth Lane, Hernando

888-429-7871

July 18

Raised on Country Tour

BankPlus Amphitheater

Snowden Grove

LiveNation.com

July 18-20

Hernando’s Summer Sidewalk Sale

Hernando Courthouse Square

662-429-9055

July 26-27

Mississippi Back-To-School

Sales Tax Holiday

DeSoto County Admin. Bldg.

July  23

Republican Club Meeting 7 p.m.

Bank Plus Training Ctr.

7168 Moore Drive, Southaven

August 16

Very Hot Summer Tour

Thomas Rhett

BankPlus Amphitherater at 

Snowden Grove Park

August 17

17th Annual Tri-State Blues 

Festival Concert

Landers Center

landerscenter.com

August 27

Republican Club Meeting 7 p.m.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, speaker

Bank Plus Training Center

7168 Moore Drive, Southaven

