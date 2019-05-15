Each Thursday Night through June
“Hoots” in Old Towne 7-9 p.m.
May 17-19
USSSA Baseball “AA” Open Sanctioned Baseball Qualifier
Snowden Grove Park
May 18
21st annual Southaven Fishing Rodeo
Jim Saucier Park
Pre-register at BankPlus Sports Center or
Southaven City Hall
46th Hernando A’Fair
Hernando Courthouse Square
May 19
Third annual Gospel Singing For A Cure
Landers Center
May 20
James Lunsford
Memorial Golf Tourney
Olive Branch Country Club
662-895-2600
May 22-25
Magnolia Festival 2019
Latimer Lakes Park
662-342-3468
May 28
Republican Club
meeting
6:30 p.m. M&G, 7 p.m.
Bank Plus Training Center
7168 Moore Drive, Southaven
May 30
Meet the Republican Candidates at 7 p.m.
For legislative and Transportation
Commissioner races
BankPlus Training Center
7268 Moore Dr., Southaven
June 2-Sept 29
Olive Branch Famer’s Market
Every Saturday
662-893-0888
June 7
Southaven Golf Center presents Free Kids Clinic ages 6-17
9 a.m.
8925 Swinnea Rd.
662-393-0370
June 7-8
Sounds of Summer
6 to 10 p.m.
Byhalia Walking Park
120 College St.
June 7-28
Olive Branch hosts
Free Movies under the Stars
Wesson House
662-893-0888
June 7-16
DeSoto Family Theatre
“You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”
Landers Center
June 13
Meet the Republican Candidates at 7 p.m.
For county races
BankPlus Training Center
7268 Moore Dr., Southaven
June 14
12 Annual JR Golf Open Tournament
Age groups 6-7, 8-10,11-12, 13-14, 15-17
Southaven Golf Center
8925S Rd., Southaven
662-393-0370
June 15
Florida Georgia Line
BankPlus Ampitheater
7 p.m., Snowden Grove Park
June 23
Train/Goo Goo Dolls
7 p.m., Snowden Grove
June 25
Republican Club
Meeting
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves speaker
June 27
Reagan Day Dinner
The Gin at Nesbit
DCRC to host auction
June 28
The Outlaws &
Renegades - Travis Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band, Cadallic Three
July 12-21
Kudzu Playhouse presents “Mamma Mia”
Hernando Performing Arts Ctr., 805 Dilworth Lane, Hernando
888-429-7871
July 18
Raised on Country Tour
BankPlus Amphitheater
Snowden Grove
July 18-20
Hernando’s Summer Sidewalk Sale
Hernando Courthouse Square
662-429-9055
July 26-27
Mississippi Back-To-School
Sales Tax Holiday
DeSoto County Admin. Bldg.
July 23
Republican Club Meeting 7 p.m.
Bank Plus Training Ctr.
7168 Moore Drive, Southaven
August 16
Very Hot Summer Tour
Thomas Rhett
BankPlus Amphitherater at
Snowden Grove Park
August 17
17th Annual Tri-State Blues
Festival Concert
Landers Center
August 27
Republican Club Meeting 7 p.m.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, speaker
Bank Plus Training Center
7168 Moore Drive, Southaven
