Linda Meyer

Linda Lee Meyer received complete healing on March 29th, 2022, in the comfort of her home,her death was unexpected, but she went peacefully. She was born in North Plainfield NJ & has resided in Horn lake Ms for the past 30 yrs. Linda had a bachelor's in Social Work & Associates's in Human Resources, a proud graduate of Carthage College & Gateway Technical in Kenosha Wi. Linda had a love for painting and anything outdoors. She was the loudest laugh in the room and a gift-giver. She was the daughter of the late James Henry Pannell & Queenie Faith Pannell, preceded in death by brothers, James Pannell and David Pannell. Survived by husband of 36 years James J Meyer, daughter's Lori A Ojeda, Vicki J Bosman, Cheri L Curtis, Charles H Curtis II, brother Steve Pannell, and Sister Betty Lou Blaylock Pannell, sons-in-law, Francisco Domínguez and Johnny Bosman. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, including Miguel Barreto who was by her side in her final moment. Many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews including Laura Stroud and Marcia Pannell, and longtime best friend Lynn Schaefer who spent time with her in her final days. Linda was an ocean lover and this will be her final destination after cremation
