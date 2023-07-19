Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi Grill
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
I love a good hibachi chicken for lunch or dinner whenever I am out. Surprisingly, we haven’t reviewed very many hibachi grill type restaurants in DeSoto County.
I think we have eaten at just about every restaurant in Hernando, but there is one that has constantly eluded me - Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi Grill. Livewire isn’t a sushi or seafood fan, so that rules out a few places whenever she is part of the lunch klatch. Joker, on the other hand, is usually up for trying anything. So when I mentioned Yellowfin, he was excited to give it a try. Both of us were first timers.
Joker loves a good Bento Box. For those of you who may not know what a Bento Box is, it’s a Japanese lunch kind of like a box lunch. It’s literally served in a box with multiple compartments which separates the various foods into single portions. A typical Bento box contains a starch like a rice or noodles, a protein such as fish, eggs, or meat, and assorted fruit or vegetables.
The Clown Prince of Crime decided to give their Teriyaki Beef Juliene Bento Box ($10.75) a try and found nothing to laugh at. The box came with a house salad, 4-piece California roll, shrimp tempura, fried rice, and teriyaki flavored Juliene beef which is thin cut sliced sirloin. The always grinning criminal thought the teriyaki beef was not too overly sweet and tangy, and that the tempura shrimp was fried just right with a nice light batter and a pleasing crunch to it. The California roll also left him satisfied. “It was all really good,” Joker said. I didn’t find anything wrong with any of it.”
Joker was impressed with the amount of food and felt the meal was well worth the price. While he didn’t think it was as good as the Bento Box at Tokyo House in Horn Lake, Joker is already thinking about his next trip to Yellowfin. “I will definitely go back,” he said. “The restaurant was nice and clean. The service was good. It was a ton of food. The next time I go, I’d love to sit at one of their hibachi grills and watch them cook.”
I normally order a hibachi chicken lunch, but after looking over the menu, I decided to try something similar, but different. I ordered a hibachi chicken spicy teriyaki bowl ($10.25) hoping that it wouldn’t be too spicy. The chicken was grilled in a spicy teriyaki sauce and served over fried rice and mixed vegetables.The first bite or two, I thought the chicken actually tasted a bit bland, but then a few seconds later the “spicy” kicked in. It wasn’t a burn your mouth kind of spicy, but nevertheless, it had a definite kick to it and I felt a little heat on my lips - enough to make my nose run and have to open another Pepsi.
Overall, I liked it. I’m with Joker on this one. I haven no complaints about the taste of the food. I thought the chicken had a good flavor. I also liked the rice, which tasted pretty much like every other hibachi grill restaurant that I have eaten at. The mixed vegetables were heavy on the onions and zucchini, neither of which I personally like. I would have preferred broccoli instead of onions to go along with the carrots, but I suspect that I am in the minority on this. I do know this. The portions at Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi Grill are more than generous. It’s a lot of food and you won’t leave hungry. And for ten bucks and change, Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi Grill may be the best lunch bargain in Hernando.
We give Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi Grill 4 1/2 POWs.
