I constantly see people asking on Facebook who has the best Chinese food in DeSoto County. There are a bunch of places that I’m sure are really good. I’m not even going to attempt to take a crack at “the best.”
But in looking over the many options for that type of food, the Dining Duo decided to start in Hernando with Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi. I know what you’re going to say. Hibachi isn’t Chinese food as in the kind that you get in those cute little take out boxes. But a lot of people love going out for hibachi and sushi, so we decided to give this one a try.
I was joined again by my Justice League colleague, Aquaman, who was eager to try the place. He hadn’t been there since high school, but used to eat there about once a month back in the day. It was my first time eating at Yellowfin.
We went during the lunch hour so we missed out on the whole hibachi table experience where you are seated with a group and the chef prepares your food in front of you usually with some fancy cookware moves.
Aquaman left the hibachi part to me to try. Instead, he ordered a Miso Ramen noodle lunch special ($8.99). With Ramen noodle dishes, it’s all about the broth. According to the menu, the Miso is a nutty, sweet broth containing scallions, wake, boiled egg, roast pork, ground pork, nori, and baby bok choy. It came served with a side salad and choice of ranch or ginger dressing.
The King of Atlantis admitted that he’s not a huge pork fan, but thought the broth was tasty. “The pork was a little chewier that I had hoped for,” Aquaman said. “But I really like the broth. The scallions add a nice flavor.” He would probably leave out the egg though. “It didn’t really add anything,” he said. “It was just there.”
Overall, he thought the noodles were good and that the portions were very generous. “It’s a lot of food,” he said. “I couldn’t quite finish it.”
I ordered the hibachi chicken express lunch special ($8.75) because I’m sure that’s what most people will order if they go there for the hibachi experience. It came with a bowl-sized portion of fried rice, assorted vegetables, and a pretty good heaping of chicken breast cooked in their homemade special sauce.
I’ve been to a lot of hibachi restaurants and even some food trucks who serve hibachi chicken. I liked the rice and added some yum yum sauce to give it even more flavor. The assorted vegetables, which consist of cucumbers, carrots, and onions, were not my favorite. That’s not their fault though. I’m more of a broccoli fan. The vegetables tasted like they do at every other hibachi restaurant I’ve eaten at.
The chicken was good, but honestly, again, it tasted just like everywhere else that serves hibachi chicken. The “special sauce” wasn’t that special to me. Don’t get me wrong, it was good. It just didn’t stand out. It was exactly what I would expect of hibachi chicken.
Aquaman and I didn’t leave Yellowfin hungry. However, we both agree that we probably won’t be “regulars” either. I would go back again and maybe and try some sushi next time. But overall, it was a satisfying, if nothing special, lunch experience.
We give Yellowfin Sushi & Hibachi a solid 4 POWs. Good, but not great.
