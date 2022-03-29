EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Wings House
1046 Church Road W.
Southaven
Faced with the threat of some wintry weather and dropping temperatures, this week the Dining Duo was looking for someplace that had a good, quick lunch that was close and wasn’t fast food.
We almost made a trip down the road for some gas station Mexican food, but after wracking our brains over what our options were, I suggested Wings House and no one offered any resistance.
Bane opted to stay in his cell at Arkham Asylum and eat - eye roll - leftovers! So I sprang Live Wire from her cell and placed a pick up order to take back to the criminal lock up for the world’s most dangerous super villains.
I was impressed at how easy it was to place an order on-line. Just a few clicks here and there and our order was on its way to the kitchen with an estimated pick-up time. Very simple.
Obviously, with a name like Wings House the main attraction is, what else, wings. But if that’s not what you’re craving, the menu also has a nice selection of appetizers (the dumplings and chili sound tempting!), desserts, and other items like tenders, salads, fried fish, fried shrimp and sandwiches.
Live Wire and I both decided to go boneless and each ordered a five piece boneless lunch special ($6.99). The lunch special comes with a soft drink, fries, celery stalks, and ranch dressing. The hard part is choosing a sauce. Wings House offers a variety of Buffalo Style sauces (mild, medium, hot, X-hot, Buffalo Garlic, Cajun, Caribbean jerk, and Lemon Dry), BBQ style sauces (hot, honey BBQ, honey gold, red hot), and even some house special sauces (lemon pepper, sweet and sour, Teriyaki Sesame, Asian Fusion, Cajun ranch, Jamaican jerk, Garlic Parmesan).
Live Wire ordered hers with Honey Gold sauce. “The sauce is good,” Live Wire said. “It has a really good sweet honey mustard flavor. I liked it.” She also liked the fries, which were “crispy and tasty.” The super baddie thought the wings were a “little dry,” but still “had a good flavor.”
I ordered mine with Cajun Ranch, which had just the right mix of ranch-y taste and a zip of heat to it. The wings at first glance looked on the small side, but they were nice and plump, tender, and along with the fries, were enough to fill me up.
Wings House turned out to be a good choice. The wings were good. The sauces were tasty. It was easy to order and bring back to the asylum without taking up too much of the lunch hour. And at $6.99 for wings, fries, celery, and a soda, Wings House is a downright bargain. “It’s a good, cheap lunch,” Live Wire said.
We give it 5 POWs out of 5 and will definitely be back to try some more wings and some different flavored sauces. The Batman is super curious about the Jamaica jerk and Teriyaki Sesame sauce.
5 out of 5 POWs
