The Dining Duo has tried a lot of burgers in DeSoto County in the past two years, both from major chains and local mom and pop restaurants. The good thing about trying a new burger is that no two taste the same. And, like you would expect, some are better than others.
Wimpy’s was one of those burger joints that slipped under our radar for some reason. But when Plan A fell apart, I thought everyone would be happy to try Wimpy’s. If we had gone with sea food or even sushi and hibachi, we would have lost Livewire for sure.
This was the first time Livewire has eaten at Wimpy’s, so we gave her the honor of ordering a burger. The baddie ordered a Wimpy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle onion, mayo, and American cheese, which is just the way she likes her burgers. She was impressed with the taste from the very first bite. The bun was just right, the ingredients were fresh, the burger was nice and plump and juicy, and it had a unique flavor that set it apart from other fast-food burger chains. “This is a really good burger,” she said. “It definitely has a good flavor and was cooked just right.” The super villain also loved Wimpy’s battered fries. She responded with a very positive rating of 4 1/2 POWs out of 5. “It’s one of the better smash burgers,” Livewire said. “I would bypass a lot of those other burger chains and go back to Wimpy’s in a heartbeat. This burger was better than Five Guys, McDonald’s, and Burger King.”
Our visit to Wimpy’s turned out to be no laughing matter to the Joker. As our in-house expert on BLTs, he couldn’t resist giving the one at Wimpy’s a try. His verdict was similar to his cohort in crime’s opinion of the burger chain. The bun was sensational. The bacon was “seriously stacked and plentiful,” and the tomato and lettuce were nice and fresh. “It’s a pretty darn good BLT,” the clown prince of crime said. “It had all the ingredients right for a really good bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich.” The Joker also liked their Wimpy’s sauce, which he thought added another delicious layer of flavor to the BLT. “It came with Wimpy’s sauce, which was a pleasant surprise,” he said. “The sauce was like a Thousand Island on steroids.” A side order of Wimpy’s onion rings sealed the deal for Joker. “They were nice battered onion rings and weren’t overcooked,” Joker said. He joined Livewire in giving Wimpy’s 4 1/2 POWs.
This was only my second time trying Wimpy’s. I ordered a burger a few years back in Germantown and remembered liking it, if a bit overpriced. So it fell to me to order something else on the menu for the purposes of this review. I took one for the team and settled on their fried catfish sandwich. I’m going to cut Wimpy’s a little slack because after all, they are a burger chain. Still, if you have an item on the menu, you really need to make sure that the quality is good.
This is the South and we are in a state that produces a lot of farm grown catfish. There are a ton of places that serve fried catfish sandwiches on their menu. Let me just say this. If you are are specifically looking for a catfish sandwich, you probably should try a sit-down restaurant that really specializes in seafood or catfish and not a fast food burger joint.
The catfish sandwich wasn’t bad. But it wasn’t great either. It’s the Filet-o-fish on the burger menu, shall we say. It’s just something they have to have. The sandwich came with two fried thin catfish filets. Wimpy’s offers a lot of topping choice and they mention in the menu that you can add some flavor with some tartar sauce and hot sauce. I’m not a fan of putting hot sauce on catfish, but I darn sure like tartar sauce on it. The online menu did not offer tartar sauce when you went to click on topping options. So when I got my catfish sandwich, it was plain. Lucky, we had some tartar sauce in our condiment drawer at Arkham Asylum. So I am going to ding Wimpy’s for that. The fish was okay, but I thought it was on the gamey side. That’s better though than having it taste like mud. I do agree with Livewire and Joker though that Wimpy’s may have the best tasting buns in the business.
I took another hit for the team and tried Wimpy’s chili cheese fries. Alas, I was disappointed in these as well. The fries themselves are really, really good. Whatever they batter them in, they are tasty. I love chili, but unfortunately the chili they used tasted like something right out of a can. The fries lasted better without the chili.
I’m going to have to rain on the party a little and give the catfish sandwich and fries 3 1/2 POWs. But again, Wimpy’s is a place you go to for burgers, so I will go with Livewire and Joker’s opinion and award Wimpy’s 4 1/2 POWs. Just take my advice. Stick to the burger.
