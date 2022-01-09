Brides-to-be along with their beaus sought expert event planners and coordinators for weddings at the Mid-South Shows Winter Memphis Bridal Show.
The expo-type show hosted regional vendors for catering, decorations, music, photo booths, jewelry, insurance, vacations, dresses, tuxedos, flowers, cakes, limousine services, photography, and other event services.
The show was held at the Whispering Woods Convention Center in Olive Branch on Sunday, January 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kirk and Carol Houston are owners of Mid-South Shows. Kirk said this was is 20th year putting on the festive and party-like show for potential bride and grooms to survey services.
“We’ve been hosting at Whispering Woods for about 12 years now,” Kirk said. “But, this is our 20th winter show. We had 240 brides pre-register for today.”
Kirk said there is an average of 20,000 plus weddings that take place in the Memphis area every year.
“If I can just get ten percent of those, that’s 2,000 brides,” Kirk explained. “Of course we want to do more than just help you plan your wedding. We also want to talk to folks about married life. Your wedding is only one day, marriage is supposed to be for the next 50 plus years.”
Kirk said vendors for real estate, insurance, funeral, and other long-term services are invited to attend his bridal shows.
Thirty-eight vendors were set up at the show.
“Last year we actually had a child care service,” Kirk said. “So many adults are having weddings now where they don’t want children there.”
Attendees also enjoyed fashion shows, trivia games, food samples, and souvenir photos.
Bri Sellers with A Snapshot In Time was demonstrating a “magic mirror” photo station. The station featured a large screen smart camera with filters, emojis and graphics that could be placed on a photo via touch screen.
Sellers said the station could be set up for wedding receptions of any large scale event.
“We do photography, real estate photography, and event photography,” Sellers said. “We drive wherever for an event. Today, we have our Mirror Me Booth. It’s interactive, people can customize photos with their wedding colors and it prints the photos on site. People can have them as a souvenir. They can come as many times as they want during an event and also see the photos online.”
Porsche Stanley and her fiancé’, Wendell Simmons, of Memphis, wanted to check out the different options of vendors for their January 2023 wedding, including photography.
“There have been some good leads,” Stanley said. “We have some entertainment leads too. It all depends on what’s out there, what you’re looking for and I’m not afraid to ask questions on pricing or what I can get for my budget.”
The pair checked out Roc Da Party photo booth at the show. The booth featured a small, circular, lighted dance floor with a swivel camera that shot photos while two people could dance on it.
“They have some really good packages and deals. This is entertainment in itself,” Stanley said. “I told my fiancé’, ‘Just let me have this experience.’”
The next Mid-South Show for weddings is the Very Important Bride Show and Food Tasting on February 8 at Whispering Woods in Olive Branch.
