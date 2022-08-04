EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
I was one of those people who was underwhelmed when news broke that Southaven was getting not one, but TWO Whataburger restaurants.
Maybe it’s because I’m not from Texas. I had Whataburger once…in Texarkana…and I was not that impressed with the burger. Cat, who lived in Texas, goes nutso over the mere mention of Whataburger. She even has Whataburger socks and a Whataburger charm by James Avery. Cat swears they have the best breakfast burritos.
But I can see now why people around here were excited to be getting a Whataburger. Folks around here are used to stopping at Whataburger in Jackson on their way to the Gulf and again when they get there in places like Gulfport and Ocean Springs. So this area has a history with Whataburger. Where I’m from, we don’t have Whataburger and I’ve only been to Texas a time or two.
Predictably, when Whataburger opened last week on Goodman Road, the lines were long and traffic was snarled trying to get into the place. I figured you wouldn’t be able to get near it for a least a month or two before all of the hype died down.
I was hesitant to attempt a Dining Duo at Whataburger, but Harley Quinn, who loves their fries, volunteered to go and get it and she didn’t seem to mind the thought of waiting in a long line. (We did have a Plan ‘B’ in case the line was crazy long.) She described the line to the drive thru as “insane,” but when she ordered inside it only took seven minutes to place an order and they got it out to her in about 20 minutes. Not too bad.
Harley Quinn, the sometimes good, sometimes bad super villain, ordered a Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger combo ($9.89). The burger comes with two beef patties, bacon, grilled onions, Monterey Jack and American cheese, mustard, and sweet and spicy pepper sauce. Harley has been to Whataburger before, but this was the first time she tried this particular specialty burger. She definitely experienced her ‘what-a-burger’ moment with it. The burger was so big that she couldn’t eat it all. “The burgers are humongous,” Harley said. “I didn’t know it was a double patty. But it was great. The sauce tasted like a pepper jelly. It has a little kick, but not too much.”
Our resident bad girl Live Wire decided to try the Jalapeño and Cheese Whataburger ($8.39). This combo comes with a five inch beef patty, American cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pickles, diced onions and mustard. Live Wire is also a veteran Whataburger eater, but this was the first time she tried this one. “Their burgers are just like I remember them,” Live Wire said. “The tomatoes are thick. The jalapeños give it a nice spice. I had a single and I’m stuffed! I also like their fries. They were cooked just right.”
I decided to try a Double Meat Whataburger ($9.19) or, basically a double cheeseburger. I got mine with no onions. I kicked and screamed about going to Whatabuger when I was with Cat and complained about how it’s only an okay burger the first time I tried one, but I’m going to confess, this was definitely a good burger, especially for fast food. The beef patties are huge; they are made-to-order, and when you add Whatburger’s famous spicy ketchup to it, you have one heck of a delicious burger. There I said it. Just don’t rat me out to Cat.
The verdict of the Dining Duo is unanimous. If you are looking for a fast food burger, there isn’t a better burger out there than Whataburger. “It’s 100 percent the best place to get a burger - especially for fast food,” Harley said. We would also add that it is also probably the best bargain as well considering the size of the burgers and the amount of food you get for basically $10 apiece. “It’s way better than McDonald’s,” Live Wire added. We got medium combos and the drink cup looked more like a large size drink at any of those other fast food burger places. Although Whataburger is a fast food chain, we enthusiastically give it FIVE POWs! If you haven’t tried Whataburger, do yourself a favor and go. I suspect we will be seeing a well deserved statue of Mayor Darren Musselwhite sometime in the future too because he is the one who pushed and pushed for a Whataburger for Southaven. So welcome back to the Memphis market, Whataburger. Judging by the line of cars, you have been sorely missed.
5 out of 5 POWs
