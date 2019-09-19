Poole — Montgomery

Paula and John Bowers would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Martha Francine Poole, to Jordan Ryan Montgomery, son of Julie and Gordon Montgomery, on July 27, 2019. Both Marti and Jordan are graduates of the University of Mississippi. Marti received her Master’s degree and is an accountant in Memphis while Jordan works for DeSoto County Schools.
Marti wore a beautiful gown from Maggie Louise Bridal in Collierville, Tennessee. John Mark Sharpe worked his magic in creating beautiful wreaths on the church doors and a stunning arch of roses at the reception. A beautiful five tier bride’s cake and chocolate groom’s cake were made by Julie Joffre, owner of Cakes for All Occasions.
The couple’s ceremony was performed at Union Avenue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. The wedding was officiated by Gordon Montgomery, father of the groom, and followed by a reception at The Atrium at Overton Square. The couple departed in a 1931 Ford Model A Deluxe two-door Phaeton. After honeymooning in the Caribbeans, Marti and Jordan have made their home in Southaven.
Commented