This is a poem I wrote my mother, Karen Hellums, who passed away on October 28,2021.
I read this at her funeral.
My mother Karen was a strong woman, she suffered from Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for most of her life, but even when she became unable to do things on her own, she was always trying to help.
She loved God, her family, and her church. She loved history, and gave talk presentations before she became ill, and loved topics such as ancient Egypt, British history and much more.
She was well-respected, truly loved and will be truly missed.
She is in Heaven dancing and leaping for joy now with her savior Jesus Christ.
Walk Again
Mother, God sent you to rescue me
You adopted me like God does, into a Christian family
Where you taught me to love, to laugh, and to persevere
To fight life’s battles even through many tears;
You showed me how life’s trials are won,
By faith, by patience, and by following God’s Son,
You never gave up, on yourself or on me,
You loved to discuss the Bible- you taught with glee,
With facts, wit, and with gentleness and love
That you had for your family, your church and above.
But one day you closed your eyes and came to a Beautiful place
Where Jesus awaited you and showed you His grace,
He lifted you up, and now you leap and run,
With the saints, offering praise to the Lamb, God’s only Son,
Who we know never gives up, He never fails;
Not even on the cross where He took those nails.
When He gave His life’s blood for all our tears,
So we would not suffer, or have any fears,
And now you stand by His side; with forgiven sins,
And now you praise Him loudly with joy, ‘Thank You Lord, I can walk again!”
Poem by Elena Hellums for her mother, Karen.
