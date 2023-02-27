EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Velvet Cream-The Dip
2290 Hwy 51 S
Hernando
3 POWs
I have been wanting to try Velvet Cream-The Dip for a while. I have driven by it countless times, but never stopped - not even for ice cream on a hot steamy southern day. We were trying to come up with some places to review and the consensus seemed to be that everyone wanted a burger, which, if you are a regular to this column, you know that I am always up for a burger.
This review probably won’t make a whole lot difference to the folks who live in Hernando or drive down Hwy. 51 South and frequent the place. After all, Velvet Cream-The Dip has been there forever and it is a beloved local institution. So y’all in Hernando won’t care what we say. It’s not going to stop you from going. But for a first timer like me - and one who doesn’t live in Hernando - I’m just being honest - it was a mixed bag.
It was the Joker who suggested we try the place. As a semi-local, he’s eaten there before, but it had been some time. The clown prince of crime ordered a patty melt ($7.00) and a side of fries ($4.00). For those of you who don’t know what a patty melt is, it is a burger combination served on buttered toast with American cheese and grilled onions. Joker loves patty melts. But he wasn’t laughing and his smile quickly disappeared and turned into a menacing frown when he took a bite of this particular patty melt. “It was a very poor attempt at a patty melt,” the master criminal said. “The burger was over-cooked and there was no Thousand Island dressing on it. A patty melt is supposed to be more than a hamburger and some grilled onions. The joke was on me because it didn’t have any Thousand Island dressing.” Joker also turned his nose up at the fries, which he thought were “on the greasy side.”
When she isn’t ordering nachos, Live Wire’s next favorite lunchable is always a fried bologna sandwich. One of the menus online for Velvet Cream had it, but when we went to order one, they told us they didn’t serve it any more. So her next favorite standby is a grilled cheese ($3.00) sandwich. Like Joker, the super baddie was not impressed with the the grilled cheese at Velvet Cream. While she found it tasty, it could have used a lot more of the key ingredient - cheese. “It was too much bread and not enough cheese,” Live Wire said. “The Texas Toast was buttery and well toasted, but it was too much for the amount of cheese that they put on there - or didn’t put on there, I should say. When you make a grilled cheese sandwich, it should have a lot of cheese and be gooey and melty. I had to pull it apart to find the cheese. It was filling - with bread - but it wasn’t great.”
Much to my surprise, I had the burger menu all to myself. Velvet Cream-The Dip has quite a few burgers to choose from in all kinds of interesting combinations - everything from just a regular ole’ American burger, to “gourmet trims” with names like the Australian, Hawaiian, Kentucky, Memphis, Miami, Wisconsin, and even the 9-1-1, which comes served on donuts! I decided to order the Italian burger ($9.00) which was an unusual choice for me because aside from pizza, I’m not big on Italian anything. The Italian comes served with melted provolone cheese over mozzarella sticks and is seasoned with basil, garlic, and oregano, and with marinara sauce on a ciabatta roll. I added a side of waffle fries ($4.00) because let’s face it, a burger without fries is just not something you should do.
Unlike my picky (or is that finicky?) lunch mates, I liked my burger. The ciabatta bun was huge and tasted fresh. I’m glad I didn’t change it. The burger itself, I thought was very tasty. It was cooked the way I like - medium well - and was a nice size patty. I couldn’t really taste the provolone cheese. It sort of got lost with the mozzarella sticks. The mozzarella sticks were good, like you would order at Friday’s or other fast casual restaurants. I wish they had been a little hotter and melted more, but this was a to-go order so they almost certainly cooled on the drive back. The seasoning of basil, garlic, and oregano gave the burger a unique taste. It was good, but it was a bit overpowering and drowned out the actual meat in the burger. But you can’t say that it wasn’t Italian tasting, that’s for sure. The waffle fries came in a cup that was overflowing and were, well, they were waffle fries. I’m glad I tried the Italian burger, but I don’t think I would order it again. But with all those other combinations, you can bet that I will come back and try another burger at Velvet Cream-The Dip. It’s not my favorite burger, but I liked the quality and the taste of the patty to know that I would be satisfied trying a different combo.
Most of the time the Dining Duo agree on POWs, but since this was a mixed bag, I will break them down for you. Joker gives the patty melt 2 stars. Live Wire awards the grilled cheese 3 POWs. I’m going to give the burger 4 POWs. So, if you average them out, Velvet Cream-The Dip get a collective 3 POWs.
3 POWs out of 5
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.