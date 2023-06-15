Val’s Wings ’n Things
1905 Goodman Road, Suite 101
Horn Lake, MS
(662) 253-8567
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
If you follow this column with any regularity, you know that we love wings and things. We have probably tried them all in DeSoto County.
Someone mentioned to us that there was a NEW wings and things restaurant in Horn Lake called “Val’s Wings ’n Things” that had opened in the former spot where The Ball Guys used to be on Goodman Road. There was no question in Live Wire’s mind that we had to try the place. And boy, I’m sure glad we did.
There are some good wings & things places in DeSoto County. “You’ve Been Sauced by Will Smith” and “Mister P’s” come to mind. But let me tell you, I think I can now say that “Val’s Wings & Things” has the best wings AND the best things in the area.
Let’s start with the wings. We ordered a 10-piece party wings ($11.99) - five with Honey Gold and five with Jamaican Jerk. I was sort of expecting the wings to be on the small-ish side like you see at many fast casual restaurants these days, but we were incredibly impressed by the size of the wings. They were huge! “The size and the quality of the wings was impressive,” Poison Ivy said. These wings were not frozen and just thrown in a fryer. In fact, the honey gold ones were most likely smoked.
The wings are slathered in sauce. Live Wire is the house expert on Honey Gold sauce and she was absolutely blown away by the taste. The sauce was more like a honey mustard sauce and had some smoke to it as well. Many times when you order honey gold the sauce is just that…mostly honey which is oftentimes too sweet for my liking. “The sauce was really tasty,” Live Wire said. “You can tell they made it with a honey mustard and not just honey and yellow mustard. Honestly, it was great.” Poison Ivy agreed. “It had a nice smoky flavor,” the baddie said. “It was a good combination.”
We didn’t really know what to expect with the Jamaican Jerk flavored wings. The first bite is sweet tasting, but then…POW! It hits you with some heat! “It’s a sweet heat,” Ivy said. “Emphasis on the HEAT! It’s very unique.” Live Wire detected a hint of cinnamon, Allspice, and Scotch Bonnet peppers. “It’s a really good flavor,” Live Wire said. “You can taste all of the Caribbean spices.” I’ll tell you what, it cleared out my sinuses for sure. It was a burn your lips type hot and you might want to have some water handy. Now, the wings come with a choice of blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce, but I would not recommend dipping the wings in any other sauce. They taste just fine and I thought dipping it in Ranch took away some of the flavor.
Now onto the “things” side of the menu. Since we shared the wings with Poison Ivy, Live Wire and I wanted to sample some more items on the menu. She decided to try their hot dog ($4.25) and a regular size side of onion rings ($2.99). She absolutely loved Val’s hot dog. It was a good sized frank sliced down the middle with grilled onions on top. “It was a big hot dog,” Live Wire said. “It was cooked just right and I really liked the grilled onions on top. I just added a little mustard on it. The bun was toasted just right too.” The onion rings were huge and nicely battered and not overcooked. “These were some big onion rings, “ she said.
Since I’m the house hamburger fanatic, I ordered a cheeseburger ($6.75) with a regular size order of fries ($2.99) and was very impressed. The oversized hamburger patty was cooked just right. It had a nice char and was juicy with melted cheese on top. The fries too, were excellent. They were definitely not frozen and were cooked to perfection. The light seasoning gave them a good flavor where you could actually taste the potato. I thought they were paired perfectly with the burger and the portions were very generous.
“Val’s Wings & Things” was outstanding in both the wings and things side of the menu. We all seem to agree that the wings are some of the best that we have ever tasted. The sauces were outstanding. The wings were nice and plump. “You know it’s good when my face is a mess from the sauces,” Live Wire added. And for the price, you can’t beat it. “They are made with great care,” Poison Ivy commented.
We give “Val’s Wings & Things” a well deserved 5 POWs. There is no doubt that we will be back. If you are in the mood for wings, then you need to head to Horn Lake and try Val’s wings. You won’t be disappointed.
5 out of 5 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.