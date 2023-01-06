EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
West Coast Burrito
2570 Goodman Road
Horn Lake
Trying to find some place to eat the day after Christmas in DeSoto County wasn’t easy. The Dining Duo had our sights set on trying a couple of new places only to find ourselves foiled in our attempt to order due to the holiday. We’re glad to see workers enjoy a day off with their families, but what’s a hungry crime fighter to do?
After a couple other options fell through, I came across West Coast Burrito as I was scanning the list of potential places to try. I’ve driven by both locations in Horn Lake and Southaven before, but I’ve never stopped and tried West Coast Burrito before. After getting the okay from Live Wire and Harley Quinn - they had never eaten there before either - we decided to give the place a try. I’m always in the mood for Mexican.
West Coast Burrito has a lot on their menu to choose from. If you are looking for full dish combos like you find at most sit-down Mexican restaurants, then this place probably isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for take-out Mexican, West Coast Burrito has crunchy tacos, soft tacos, street tacos, Baja tacos, lots of burrito combinations, nachos, chimichangas, fajitas, and even chicken and seafood baskets.
Live Wire decided to give the Fiesta Nachos ($10.75) a try. The Nachos had ground beef and beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, shredded cheese melted white queso and sour cream, along with a side of chips and salsa. While it was a heaping order of nachos for sure, our resident baddie felt it was lacking in taste. “The cheese sauce was good and the toppings were filling,” she said. “But the beef had no flavor to it. There wasn’t anything that gave it any spice for a fiesta nacho. There were maybe three or four jalapeños. It’s not any better than any other nachos that I’ve had.”
The Joker’s former pal Harley Quinn was eager to try the Baja chicken tacos ($8.50). The order came with two grilled chicken tacos topped with Pico, Jack and Cheddar mix cheese, creamy chipotle Baja sauce, fried onion strings and avocado on a warm flour tortilla. Harley commented that while the first couple of bites into all of the filling were great, the chicken tasted rather bland. “Everything else on the taco tasted great,” Harley said. “It had a ton of flavor, but when you got down to the chicken, it had zero seasoning. And the chicken isn’t shredded like I thought it would be. This is more like the chicken you get with an order of chicken, cheese, and rice.” She thought the avocado was nice and fresh, and that the pico, Baja sauce, and onion strings were all good. She gives the order extra points too for the pickled carrots.
I resisted ordering a burrito and instead opted for their Enchilada Verdes ($11.68) just to be different. The order normally comes with two, but I opted to add a third one to the order, along with some melted white queso, which was a little extra up charge. I went with ground beef filling. The order came topped with sour cream and was served with rice and beans and chips and salsa. I have to agree with Harley and Live Wire. I found the taste to be somewhat lacking. The beef was on the bland side and didn’t have any seasoning. The refried beans on the other hand, were excellent. They had a unique flavor and are probably the best tasting ones that I have had in DeSoto County. The Mexican rice, on the other hand, also lacked any authentic taste. The cheese sauce was tasty, but I think it, along with the sour cream, was just too overpowering. I should have left the sour cream off. I am also disappointed to report that their salsa isn’t that good either. It was very watery and had no thickness or chunkiness to it.
Overall, I’m glad we tried it, but we were not that impressed with West Coast Burrito. It had its moments, but their beef and chicken lacked flavor as did the salsa. On the plus side, the portions are generous and their prices are really good food. You get a lot of food that isn’t going to cost you an arm and a leg. But if you are looking for authentic Mexican, there are many other Mexican restaurants in DeSoto County that we would recommend over West Coast Burrito. We give it 3 1/3 POWs.
3 1/2 out of 5 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
