Some of the most emotive and talented young thespians from around the Mid-South region gathered at the Landers Center on Friday night for the 19th annual Allie Awards.

The Allie Awards is the Mid-South equivalent of the Tony Awards in New York which recognizes top theatrical talent nationally and internationally.

Community theatre winners are organized by category, then by organization. High school winners are organized by category, then by organization.

2020-2021 NWMS Theatre Alliance Community Winners

1. Best Props:

Chapell Chumley - The 39 Steps - NWCC

2. Best Hair and Makeup:

Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre

3. Best Vocal Direction:

Brittany Navarro - Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse

4. Best Orchestral Direction:

Jennifer Rushton - Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre

5. Best Lighting:

Sheric Hull - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre

6. Best Sound:

Memphis Communications Corporation - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DFT

7. Best Special Effects:

Chris Burgio, Brian Anderson, & Ron Rainey - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. - Panola Playhouse

8. Best Costuming:

Melanie Ozburn - Peter Pan - DeSoto Family Theatre

9. Best Set:

Jordan Thweatt - Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse

10. Best Choreography:

Whitney Branan - Bye Bye Birdie - DeSoto Family Theatre

11. Best Performance by a Female Dancer:

Anna Grace Marshall - White Christmas - Panola Playhouse

12. Best Performance by a Male Dancer:

Kylan Owens - Bye Bye Birdie - DeSoto Family Theatre

13. Best Cameo Performance by an Actress:

Sadie Shannon - Little Women - Panola Playhouse

14. Best Cameo Performance by an Actor:

Brady Pitcock - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. - Panola Playhouse

15. Best Performance by a Young Actress (12 & Under):

Ella Scott - Junie B. Jones, Jr. - DeSoto Family Theatre

16. Best Performance by a Young Actor (12 & Under):

Brennon Porter - The Lion King, Jr. - Panola Playhouse

17. Best Performance by a Young Actress (13-17):

Cate Amis - Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse

18. Best Performance by a Young Actor (13-17):

Kage Cliburn - Peter Pan - DeSoto Family Theatre

19. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play:

Abby Morton - The 39 Steps - NWCC

20. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play:

Ian Duggan - The 39 Steps - NWCC

21. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical:

Sadie Shannon - Little Women - Panola Playhouse

22. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical:

Caiden Britt - White Christmas - Panola Playhouse

23. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:

Skylar Gardner - Two Rooms -NWCC

24. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:

Ron Ethridge - Clue - Panola Playhouse

25. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:

Erica Peninger - Little Women - Panola Playhouse

26. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:

Caiden Britt - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Panola Playhouse

27. Best Cast:

The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre

28. Best Director of a Youth Production:

Whitney Branan - Junie B. Jones, Jr. - DeSoto Family Theatre

29. Best Director of a Comedy:

Alyssa Algee - The 39 Steps - NWCC

30. Best Director of a Drama:

Alyssa Algee - 12 Angry Jurors - Panola Playhouse

31. Best Director of a Musical:

Ashley McCormack - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre

32. Best Youth Production:

Junie B. Jones, Jr. - DeSoto Family Theatre

33. Best Comedy:

The 39 Steps - NWCC

34. Best Drama:

12 Angry Jurors - Panola Playhouse

35. Best Musical:

Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse

36. Best Overall Production:

Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse

