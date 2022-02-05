Some of the most emotive and talented young thespians from around the Mid-South region gathered at the Landers Center on Friday night for the 19th annual Allie Awards.
The Allie Awards is the Mid-South equivalent of the Tony Awards in New York which recognizes top theatrical talent nationally and internationally.
Community theatre winners are organized by category, then by organization. High school winners are organized by category, then by organization.
2020-2021 NWMS Theatre Alliance Community Winners
1. Best Props:
Chapell Chumley - The 39 Steps - NWCC
2. Best Hair and Makeup:
Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre
3. Best Vocal Direction:
Brittany Navarro - Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse
4. Best Orchestral Direction:
Jennifer Rushton - Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre
5. Best Lighting:
Sheric Hull - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre
6. Best Sound:
Memphis Communications Corporation - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DFT
7. Best Special Effects:
Chris Burgio, Brian Anderson, & Ron Rainey - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. - Panola Playhouse
8. Best Costuming:
Melanie Ozburn - Peter Pan - DeSoto Family Theatre
9. Best Set:
Jordan Thweatt - Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse
10. Best Choreography:
Whitney Branan - Bye Bye Birdie - DeSoto Family Theatre
11. Best Performance by a Female Dancer:
Anna Grace Marshall - White Christmas - Panola Playhouse
12. Best Performance by a Male Dancer:
Kylan Owens - Bye Bye Birdie - DeSoto Family Theatre
13. Best Cameo Performance by an Actress:
Sadie Shannon - Little Women - Panola Playhouse
14. Best Cameo Performance by an Actor:
Brady Pitcock - Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr. - Panola Playhouse
15. Best Performance by a Young Actress (12 & Under):
Ella Scott - Junie B. Jones, Jr. - DeSoto Family Theatre
16. Best Performance by a Young Actor (12 & Under):
Brennon Porter - The Lion King, Jr. - Panola Playhouse
17. Best Performance by a Young Actress (13-17):
Cate Amis - Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse
18. Best Performance by a Young Actor (13-17):
Kage Cliburn - Peter Pan - DeSoto Family Theatre
19. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play:
Abby Morton - The 39 Steps - NWCC
20. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play:
Ian Duggan - The 39 Steps - NWCC
21. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical:
Sadie Shannon - Little Women - Panola Playhouse
22. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical:
Caiden Britt - White Christmas - Panola Playhouse
23. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:
Skylar Gardner - Two Rooms -NWCC
24. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:
Ron Ethridge - Clue - Panola Playhouse
25. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:
Erica Peninger - Little Women - Panola Playhouse
26. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:
Caiden Britt - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Panola Playhouse
27. Best Cast:
The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre
28. Best Director of a Youth Production:
Whitney Branan - Junie B. Jones, Jr. - DeSoto Family Theatre
29. Best Director of a Comedy:
Alyssa Algee - The 39 Steps - NWCC
30. Best Director of a Drama:
Alyssa Algee - 12 Angry Jurors - Panola Playhouse
31. Best Director of a Musical:
Ashley McCormack - The Marvelous Wonderettes - DeSoto Family Theatre
32. Best Youth Production:
Junie B. Jones, Jr. - DeSoto Family Theatre
33. Best Comedy:
The 39 Steps - NWCC
34. Best Drama:
12 Angry Jurors - Panola Playhouse
35. Best Musical:
Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse
36. Best Overall Production:
Little Shop of Horrors - Panola Playhouse
2020-2021 NWMS Theatre Alliance High School Winners
1. Best Lobby Design: Emma Leslie - Into the Woods - Northpoint Christian School
2. Best Hair and Makeup: Buddy Hart & Rence Phillips - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
3. Best Vocal Direction: Emma Crick & Laurie Sanderson - Little Women - Northpoint Christian School
4. Best Orchestral Direction: Richard Culpepper - Meet Me in St. Louis - Northpoint Christian School
5. Best Lighting: Lauren Suddoth - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
6. Best Sound: Liam Allen - Meet Me in St. Louis - Northpoint Christian School
7. Best Special Effects: Kristy Rennaker - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
8. Best Costuming: Kim Peninger & Lauren Suddoth - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
9. Best Set: Kristy Rennaker & Lauren Suddoth - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
10. Best Choreography: Anna Grace Marshall - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
11. Best Performance by a Female Dancer: Chloe Bullard - The Addams Family - DeSoto Central High School
12. Best Performance by a Male Dancer: Mark Howard - Hairspray - Lake Cormorant High School
13. Best Cameo Performance by an Actress: Chloe Bullard - The Addams Family - DeSoto Central High School
14. Best Cameo Performance by an Actor: Ethan Witt - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
15. Best Performance by a Young Actress (12 & Under): Hensley Wright - Meet Me in St. Louis - Northpoint Christian School
16. Best Performance by a Young Actor (12 & Under): Nolan Shannon - Freaky Friday - Hernando High School
17. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play: Kayla Fifer - A Raisin in the Sun - DeSoto Central High School
18. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play: Ben Newman - It’s a Wonderful Life - DeSoto Central High School
19. Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Macy Gallimore - The Little Mermaid - Hernando High School
20. Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: David Gross - Hello, Dolly! - Northpoint Christian School
21. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Jasmine Foreman - A Raisin in the Sun - DeSoto Central High School
22. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: K’Tren Wilson - A Raisin in the Sun - DeSoto Central High School
23. Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Jada Bunch - Into the Woods - Northpoint Christian School
24. Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: David Gross - Little Women - Northpoint Christian School
25. Best Cast: Little Women - Northpoint Christian School
26. Best Director of a Comedy: Jeffrey K. Smith - Faith County - Tunica Academy
27. Best Director of a Drama: Jasmine Foreman & Justin Priest - A Raisin in the Sun - DeSoto Central High School
28. Best Director of a Musical: Callison Hopkins - Little Women - Northpoint Christian School
29. Best Comedy: Faith County - Tunica Academy
30. Best Drama: A Raisin in the Sun - DeSoto Central High School
31. Best Musical: Little Women - Northpoint Christian School
32. Best Overall Production: Little Women - Northpoint Christian School
