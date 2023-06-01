EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
The Parish Oyster Bar & Restaurant
427 E Commerce St
Hernando
4 1/2 POWs
Sometimes lunch plans don’t always pan out. I had seen a Facebook post advertising the restaurant at the Hernando Golf & Racquet Club and had my heart set on trying the place. Unfortunately, the dining room was booked with a lunch gathering and the kitchen was closed until after 1 p.m. due to a golf tournament, which didn’t fit my schedule this time.
So, my dining companion Clark Kent came up with an excellent Plan B and suggested we go to The Parish. To be quite honest, I’m glad we went with Plan B because I’ve been wanting to try lunch at The Parish for a while, but can never interest my usual circle of super villains into going with me.
I’ve generally stayed away from The Parish because a) it wasn’t open for until recently and b) because of its seafood menu, which is a bit too pricy for me. However, since they opened for lunch I have kept tabs on their daily specials and it put the place back on my radar.
Clark has eaten at The Parish about a dozen times and I have heard him rave many times on Facebook about their red beans and rice and crawfish étouffée. He also loves their Roast Beef Po Boy with debris gravy. On this outing though, for some reason the mild mannered reporter at a great metropolitan newspaper went boring with his selection. I think maybe he left his glasses home or something because he ordered a chicken tender basket ($11.95) and had them plain - not fried. Not blackened. Not broiled. Plain. In other words, they had no taste. I mean, who does that? “I went healthy,” Clark explained. For his two sides, he went with a double order of hand cut french fries then went off the menu - AGAIN - and added a cornbread pancake ($1) and a garden side salad ($3.95). I could only roll my eyes at him.
I get on him all the time for ordering “leaves and grass” when you can make your own salad at home. But I must say, the salad was impressive. It came a more than generous portion of lettuce and spinach, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, croutons, pickled okra, and a house made Thousand Island dressing. “It was a really big salad,” Clark said. “Everything was nice and fresh. And their homemade Thousand Island dressing is really good.”
The chicken tenders, on the other hand, were on the small side. Because he had them specially prepared, the basket only had two tenders ready. The server promised that a third tender was on its way, but he had to ask for it before we left. “That’s what happens when you order something specially prepared,” he said. “I got it with no seasoning. I should have let them blacken the chicken.” They also left off the cornbread, but to their credit, the manager comp’d the tenders basket to make up for it, which was super nice because Clark didn’t make a big deal of it. “I really wanted the cornbread,” Clark said. “I would have slapped a little butter on it. But this is the benefit of having an owner-manager who actually works here. The service here is always excellent.”
I ordered the Redneck Reuben Po Boy ($14.95) which comes with two large slices of smoked andouille sausage, sauerkraut, provolone cheese, and topped with remoulade sauce. This is one tasty Po Boy. To me, the secret to a good Po Boy is in the bread. The bread was soft but flaky and was perfect. The slices of smoked andouille sausage were huge and blackened just right. The melted provolone cheese and the sauerkraut completed the taste. The remoulade sauce wasn’t the best that I have had, but it had a nice flavor and complemented the whole sandwich. The hand cut fries were lightly seasoned and salted and were also to my liking. Overall, I though this was a unique and tasty twist on a Reuben.
I thought the prices were excellent and well worth paying maybe a few dollars more for fresh ingredients compared to say eating at a chain like O’Charley’s or some other fast casual restaurant. The atmosphere inside The Parish is relaxing and makes you want to stay and socialize a little longer than you would somewhere else. The wait staff was also excellent. Sure, they missed a few items that Clark ordered, but it’s his fault really because he is so picky and ordered something off-menu. I also like the fact that the owner and manager is there and how he checks in at your table to see if you are enjoying the food. That alone makes it worth going.
Clark gave his chicken tenders a solid 4 POWs. I think my Redneck Reuben is well worth five stars. So, splitting the difference, The Parish earns 4.5 POWs. I will absolutely be back for lunch.
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
