EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Tacos De Soto
2930 Goodman Road E
Southaven
4 1/2 POWS
Gas station food sometimes is better than most sit-down restaurants these days. There are quite a few gas stations in DeSoto County that I can personally vouch for that I would stop and eat at every day if my waistline would let me.
Imagine our surprise when we came across Tacos De Soto, an authentic Mexican taqueria tucked away inside the Marathon Short Stop convenience store on Goodman Road in Southaven. With its menu of street tacos, tamales, gorditas, quesadillas, tortas, burritos - and yes, even breakfast - we thought we had died and gone to Heaven.
We have sampled a lot of Mexican restaurants in this column looking for the most authentic flavor in DeSoto County, and we just might have found it here tucked in between the CBD products and other truck stop-y type items at Tacos De Soto.
Joker was impressed right away by the smell of the place and the fact that every item on the menu is made fresh right in front of you while you wait. He decided to give the steak quesadillas ($10.99) a try and wasn’t disappointed. The Clown Prince of Crime thought the quesadillas were well stuffed with steak and had a nice seasoning to it. “It was really good,” he said with a grin. “It was seasoned just right.”
But it was the rest of the ingredients which really sealed the deal for Joker. The guacamole added some spice and the quesadillas came with a generous amount of jalapeños, tomatoes, and onions on the inside to really bring out the flavor. “It was loaded with ingredients,” he said. “And for $10.99, it’s a bargain for lunch. It’s nice and fresh and tasty.”
Live Wire ordered a burrito bowl ($10.99) which was also overflowing with ingredients. In addition to the ground beef, the bowl came packed with beans, rice, jalapeños, cheese, onions, and sour cream. “The flavor was great,” the super villain said. “The beef was seasoned well. The whole thing was just draped in cheese, which I liked. It was clearly made fresh and was plenty of food. I would order again from there in a heartbeat.” Live Wire also added an order of queso blanco and chips ($5.99) which she gave a 9 out of 10 rating. “It could have had just a little more heat to it,” she said.
I was excited to try their tamales ($2.99 each). It seems like tamales are different every place you go. I’ve had some that were small and wrapped in paper and served in chile sauce. I’ve had some that were medium size and on the mild side. And I have had some tamales that were long and thick and on the spicy side.
Personally, I prefer tamales that are nice and thick and come wrapped in a corn husk. That’s exactly the way they are made at Tacos De Soto. I was amazed at just how big the tamales are. They may just be the biggest darn tamales in DeSoto County. I ordered one of each - a cheese filled tamale, one with beef, one with pork, and one with chicken.
The corn-based dough was tasty and held together fairly well for the most part. The one with beef filling was okay. It was on the mild side. I couldn’t really tell the difference between the pork and the chicken, but they were both tasty and has a mild spice. The cheese filled tamale didn’t have much cheese, but it did have a big green chile pepper inside which definitely gave it some heat. I was pleased with all four overall, but I definitely feel they could use a little more filling.
Tacos De Soto is definitely a nice discovery. All three of us enjoyed our selections and are already talking about going back. If you want authentic tasting Mexican made with quality ingredients and at a really great price, then this is the place to go.
Joker gives Tacos De Soto 4 1/2 POWs. Live Wire was all in and gives it 5 POWs. Me, well, I give it a solid 4 1/2 POWs too.
4.5 POWs out of 5
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.