EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Taco Fiesta
5627 Getwell Road, Ste. A1
Southaven
It seems like there is a Mexican restaurant on almost every corner in Southaven. That’s not a complaint. I enjoy Mexican food and I’m always on the lookout for the one that has the most authentic South of the border cuisine.
I’ve driven by Taco Fiesta so many times that I have lost count, but never stopped. So for this outing I thought I would spring Bane from Arkham Asylum for good behavior and get his take on the place.
Taco Fiesta is one of those mom and pop “hole in the wall” kind of places that rarely disappoint. It’s small inside, but you can tell by the fact that almost every table was taken that it’s a favorite for the locals. We took that as a good sign.
I’m going to let Bane go first because he is the one who always picks something unique from the menu whenever he’s not locked up for being the super criminal that he is. Bane ordered an Alambre with chicken ($10.99). The Alambre is basically a fajita in a cute mini skillet. The dish came served with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, bacon and cheese. Bane ordered his usual corn tortillas with a side of Pico de gallo.
Bane had never tried an Alambre before but though it was a delicious combo. “It was great,” the bulky super villain said. “It had a good flavor with the chicken, cheese, and vegetables. You could tell the chicken was cooked and seasoned separately. And it was a good lunch side.”
My selection was on the boring side…BUT…I took one for the team and there was a good reason for it. I decided to try their lunch special ($7.75) and built my own combo - a beef enchilada, a beef burrito, and a side of rice and refried beans. The combo also included a drink, which for this Coke addict, is always a plus.
I say I took one for the team because I figured a lot of readers would want to try the lunch special. I must say, the food arrived super fast and I was impressed by the amount of food. This combo would easily run you over $10 and up at most other sit down Mexican restaurants.
I have to be careful when I order these items because they almost always come with red sauce. I like red sauce, but depending on the strength of the ingredients, red sauce doesn’t always like me and wreaks havoc on my stomach if it is too strong. Sometimes I catch myself and ask for cheese sauce instead. I was worried at first because it tasted strong, but I had no trouble with it. I thought the beef had a little too much spice to it and wish I had ordered at least one of them with chicken. But overall, both were good. I also thought the refried beans and rice were among the best I have tasted anywhere in Southaven.
Bottom line, we were both very impressed with Taco Fiesta. I think their lunch combo might just be the best bargain in Southaven if you are looking to go out for Mexican. The speed of the service was also impressive. You will spend more time waiting in line at Wendy’s or McDonald’s for your food than you will by choosing made to order Mexican food at Taco Fiesta. As Bane pointed out, “you’re not going to come to Taco Fiesta for margaritas, but for a good Mexican lunch, it’s top notch in Southaven.”
We give Taco Fiesta 4 1/2 POWs.
