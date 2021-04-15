Taco Felix
390 E Commerce St.
Hernando
4 POWs out of 5
Taco Tuesdays have become a bit of a tradition these days. Then again, any excuse to get out and eat Mexican for me is always welcome.
But there is something fun about hunting up the perfect place to get my fix on Taco Tuesday. Forget about that fast food chain who shall remain nameless. I’m talking about going out for real authentic Mexican tacos.
Since Bane has a knack for escaping from his cell at Arkham Asylum, I found myself having to round him up again. And since prison food is notoriously bad, I had a moment of weakness and decided to take the super villain along with me for tacos at Taco Felix in Hernando.
This was our first time there, but judging by the number of lunchtime diners who were already seated, we had a hunch that it must be good.
Their taco menu definitely didn’t disappoint.
Bane ordered two chorizo tacos, one shrimp taco, and one shredded beef taco and ordered them all supreme with lettuce, cheese and sour cream on a corn tortilla. The shredded beef taco, he reported, “wasn’t very memorable.” And the shrimp taco was “only mediocre” and a “bit on the skimpy side.” But the chorizo was “completely authentic as far as the seasoning and flavor. It had a slight char to it that I liked.”
I decided to really go for it and ordered one asada (steak) taco, two barbacoa (barbecue) tacos, one with shredded beef and one with shredded chicken, and one pastor (seasoned pork) taco, also on corn tortillas.
The steak taco, I’m sad to report, was very skimpy on the steak. However, both the shredded barbecue beef and shredded chicken tacos were packed with filling. I’m not sure I would say that they taste very barbecue-y, but they did have a nice spice to them. The seasoned pork was probably the best.
Having arrived at the busy lunch hour, it didn’t take long to get our food. But a word to the wise. If you are planning on dining in, you might want to get there around 11 a.m. if you want to get a table. Taco Felix is a little on the small side inside. The service was friendly as well and the place has a nice selection of items to choose from on the menu at reasonable prices. My bill came to $13.81 with a Coke and the damage to Bane’s wallet was $13.48. That averages out to about $2.50 a taco, not a bad value for real authentic tacos.
Overall, I would say our Taco Tuesday outing was definitely more authentic than you will find at most “authentic” Mexican restaurants. The tacos are street tacos, meaning they are smaller in size and typically served on two corn tortillas so they don’t rip or tear when filled with the toppings. They are made for the street traveler to enjoy a quick meal. So, if you are thinking you’re going to get ones that are crunchy like that nameless chain sells, you’re going to be out of luck.
Bane and I agreed that Taco Felix is a good place for lunch and we both would go back. My hulking prisoner said next time he would like to try a tortas.
