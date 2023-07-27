EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
SweetPea’s Table Restaurant
4646 MS-305
Olive Branch
4 1/2 POWs
The Dining Duo regrettably doesn’t get out to Olive Branch that often for lunch. So when Commissioner Gordon turned on the Bat signal, Clark Kent and I answered the call.
If you follow this column with any regularity, you know that I love a good southern style “meat and three” (or two) plate lunch. It’s the closest thing to home cooking you will find anywhere on the planet.
Commissioner Gordon asked us to meet him at SweetPea’s Table Restaurant out on Highway 305. Clark and the Commissioner have eaten there before, but this was a first for me. I had heard about SweetPea’s, but as I said, I don’t get to Olive Branch much. I had a good feeling about the place though when I looked at the menu online.
Usually the parking lot is a good indication of whether a restaurant is popular and has good food. When I pulled up, the parking lot was pretty close to full. And when I walked inside, there weren’t a whole lot of empty tables. Commissioner Gordon was already sipping on a sweet tea. Clark was his usual late self.
Commissioner Gordon raved about how good the fried chicken livers were and considered ordering them as an appetizer for the whole table. I have to confess, not being from the South I am not too keen on chicken livers - or any liver for that matter. When he opted to order the chicken liver as his lunch plate, he insisted that Clark and I try one. Clark, being a southern bred boy, liked it. Myself? Well, let’s just say I ate it and leave it there.
Commissioner Gordon ordered the fried chicken livers ($11.49) and for his two sides chose sweet corn and fried okra. The Commissioner could not say enough good things about his choice. “These are some really good chicken livers,” the head of GPD said. “They were good size and well fried. Sometimes other places fry them so hard that you have to crack through the batter to get to the liver. But these were just right.” The brown gravy was the icing on the cake for him. He was also well pleased with the okra, finding it battered and fried just right, and loved the corn bread. The sweet corn was not as warm as he would have liked it to be, but the crime fighter thought it was tasty.
Dining out with Clark is always an adventure. I have to constantly browbeat about not ordering a salad or some other froufrou healthy dish. The rule is that when you dine out, you should always order something that you wouldn’t normally make at home. You can make a dumb ol’ salad any time. I think I have finally trained him to know better than to even think about getting a salad.
Clark was originally going to order the Thursday special of chicken and dumplings, but when he asked our server whether it was thick or thin, the mild mannered reporter changed his mind when he found out it was on the thin or watery side. Instead, he opted for the country fried steak ($11.49) with a side of mashed potatoes with brown gravy and creamed corn. Clark, who normally does in fact order a salad when he eats at SweetPea’s, was blown away by the overall taste of “real food.” The steak wasn’t overcooked and was tender enough that he could eat with a fork and not have to use a knife to cut it. He balanced it out with white gravy on the steak and brown gravy on the potatoes. He also enjoyed the appetizer of hush puppies. “They seemed to me like they were homemade,” Clark said. “They weren’t overcooked and they weren’t undercooked.” Clark topped it off with a slice of coconut pie which he also enjoyed. The notoriously picky eater surprised me. “That was the best meal I’ve ever had at this restaurant,” he said.
I was originally going to order the chicken fried steak, but this being a restaurant review column, I let Clark order it after he backed out on the chicken and dumplings. So, that being my second choice, I decided to give the chicken and dumplings ($12.49) a try.
I’ve had mixed luck with chicken and dumplings. I like the dumplings to be on the doughy side, like a biscuit, with nice chunks of chicken throughout. I was a bit disappointed because SweetPea’s dumplings are more like noodles you would find in chicken noodle soup. Overall, I found it to be way too salty and lacking in chicken.
For my sides, I selected fried okra and cole slaw.
I wasn’t as enamored with the fried okra as Commissioner Gordon was. The batter was okay and it was on the soft side. I prefer my fried okra to be more crunchy. Coleslaw is also something that is hit or miss for me as well. I like my slaw in the style that you get at Kentucky Fried Chicken. The slaw at SweetPea’s was actually very good. It was on the creamy side and was nice and crunchy. I’m normally not a big fan of hush puppies either - hey, I’m not “from” the South - but, I will say, that I loved the hush puppies at SweetPea’s.
The overall consensus of the group is that SweetPea’s is an excellent place to go for lunch. Commissioner Gordon gives his chicken livers 5 POWs. Clark awarded the chicken fried steak 4 1/2 POWs. While I probably would not order the chicken and dumplings again, overall I give SweetPea’s a solid 4 POWs and will definitely be back again. The portions are generous and the service was excellent.
