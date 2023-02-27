EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Jim Neely’s Interstate Barbecue
150 Stateline Road West
Southaven
5 POWs
I found myself having to run herd on a bunch of hungry super villains this week. So what’s a caped crusader to do? The answer is simple. You feed them barbecue.
With 142 places that serve barbecue within the city limits in Memphis and at least a dozen or more to try in DeSoto County, my suggestion to go to Jim Neely’s Interstate Barbecue in Southaven was met with zero resistance.
Normally when I’m in charge of feeding this rogue’s gallery, I encourage everyone try to order something different from the menu so that we can give a true review of what’s on the menu. I didn’t have to twist any arms. In fact, I was the only one who ordered straight up barbecue.
I was hoping that Neely’s served burgers like they do at Tops, but alas, they don’t. So instead, I decided to go the barbecue route and ordered a large beef brisket combo ($13) which comes with one side and a drink. I was expecting the brisket to be served sliced and served on a bun, but instead it looked more pulled to me. They definitely did not skimp on the meat. This sandwich was packed and served on a huge bun. I asked for the sauce and slaw on the side. The slaw was delicious. It had a nice sweet taste with a kick of vinegar that gave the sandwich a good flavor. And as always with barbecue, it’s the sauce that makes or breaks it for me.
I am pleased to say that I loved the sauce at Neely’s. I can’t say the same for Tops. Neely’s isn’t as sweet as, say Corky’s is, but it is just right for my tastebuds, a sweet and tangy flavor. My only complaint - and it’s really not a complaint - is that the bun gets really soggy with all that meat piled on. And when you pour on some of that sauce, be prepared to get messy. But overall, it was a delicious sandwich. And I have to say that Neely’s may have the best tasting barbecue beans anywhere. They are chock full of pulled pork and have a nice smoky barbecue flavor.
Live Wire was….well, Live Wire. As the Italian food lover in the group, it’s not a surprise that she would order a 16 ounce cup of Neely’s barbecue spaghetti ($6.00). Live Wire can spot Italian food fraud and bad pasta a mile away because of her St. Louis roots, but she was absolutely satisfied. “I love my spaghetti,” the baddie said. “It’s full of pulled pork. The barbecue sauce is on point. And the spaghetti is cooked to perfection.” Live Wire also gives it extra points because it was nice and hot, not hot as in spicy hot, but hot as in it wasn’t cold. “And for six dollars, it’s a bargain,” she added. “It was 16 ounces of perfection.”
The Joker had been to Neely’s before and admitted beforehand that it wasn’t his favorite place for barbecue. However, he was definitely up for giving it another try by ordering something else. The Clown Prince of Crime grinned and enthusiastically ordered a beef bologna combo ($8.00) with slaw and regular fries. After his first bite he knew that this was no phony bologna. “It was a nice size slice of fried bologna,” the criminal mastermind proclaimed. “The barbecue sauce was a definite enhancement to the taste buds. The slaw was good and had a little twang to it.” The fries though, could have been cooked some more but did not turn his clownish smile into a frown. In fact, Joker said he was well satisfied. “This is the first time that I’ve been back,” he mused. “The last time I was there I had the ribs and they tasted like they were cooked last month. They were dry and I never came back. But this time I am pleased with my sandwich.”
Harvey Two Face, the conflicted former District Attorney, joined us this week and didn’t have to toss a coin to decide what he wanted from Neely’s. He had his mind made up that he wanted to try an order of five wings ($10) with buffalo sauce. Two Face easily ranks Neely’s wings among the best wings in the Memphis area. “They are smoky and savory with just the right amount of heat,” he said. “And they are very generously sized.” Harvey added that “what I really like about these is that they are made with and eye toward flavor and not heat. I don’t need to flip the coin. These wings come up heads.”
The Dining Duo gives Neely’s its highest rating of 5 POWs
5 out of 5 POWs
If you have a suggestion of a restaurant that you would like to see the Dining Duo review, email us at legals@dttclick.com or send us your comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.