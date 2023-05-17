EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
Southern Taco Bar
Food Truck - Snowden Grove Park
Southaven
3 POWs
I’m a fan of food trucks. So I was excited to see the return of Food Truck Fridays in Southaven again this year, although I hope they get a lot more food trucks than they had last year and more variety. My usual assortment of super villains weren’t opposed to trying a food truck for this outing -especially when I mentioned the word “taco.” It just so happened to be Cinco de Mayo too.
I was drawn to Snowden Grove Park because I heard that Southern Taco Bar would be there. I had heard good things about the this food truck. Southern Taco Bar bills itself as an authentic Mexican Taqueria. The taco menu consists of your typical asada (steak), pollo (grilled chicken), pastor (pork), chorizo (pork sausage) and a few other combinations, plus burritos and quesadillas. These are street tacos, meaning they are served on a corn or flour tortilla.
Live Wire called dibs on the chorizo tacos. The tacos came served with onions, cilantro, and carrots, and were generously filled with pork sausage. She was disappointed though with the taste of the chorizo, finding that it lacked heat, which is what chorizo is supposed to have. “They had a lot of meat, but the chorizo didn’t have much heat. I would have liked more heat.” She also thought the chorizo was on the dry side. Overall, the super villain wasn’t blown away by the tacos. “It was just an average street taco,” she said.
I was looking forward to trying their tacos de barria, which are served with Mexican beef stew comprised of potatoes, carrots and chickpeas. That’s the whole reason I suggested we do Food Truck Friday. Unfortunately, they got my order wrong. When I got home, I ended up with two fish tacos in addition to the two steak tacos I ordered. So, Poison Ivy and I both tried a fish taco and a steak taco.
Ivy thought the fish, which was fried in a nice golden brown batter, was tasty, but was needed a little flavor, so he added what we assume was a creamy chipotle sauce. “The fish was pretty good,” the green plant loving super villain said. “The sauce added a little heat to it.” Ivy also thought the red cabbage was a nice touch and added some “texture” to the taco. She’s not a big fan though of corn tortillas in general. I pretty much agree with Ivy - about the fish, not the corn tortillas. The fish was good, it just wasn’t what I wanted.
The steak tacos were a flat out disappointment. Both Ivy and I felt they skimped on the steak and that the steak was dry, like the chorizo. “The steak tacos would have been better if it hadn’t been dry,” she said. “And it was definitely cilantro heavy.” Neither Ivy nor I used the lime or any of the other condiments that came with it, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered. “I think the flavor was there,” she said. “But the portions were skimpy.” I didn’t think either taco had any distinguishing taste to set it apart from others I have tried.We give high marks to Southern Taco Bar for authenticity and presentation. But as for taste, it’s an average street taco. I expected a lot more from Southern Taco Bar. And let’s be honest, there is no excuse for getting someone’s order wrong. I still would like to try their tacos de barria. If you are looking for street tacos that are different from ones you can get anywhere else, you will probably be disappointed.
3 1/2 POWs out of 5
