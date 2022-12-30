EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes.
It’s been three months since Harley Quinn’s last outing with the Dining Duo, but she’s been keeping an envious eye on us from afar to see what we’ve been up to and all of the new places we have tried since she was sprung from Arkham last summer.
The hammer wielding baddie and Joker pal found herself back in the slammer again doing a short stretch of hard time for the man and was able to join in our food adventure this week.
A reader mentioned to Live Wire that we should try Smacker’s in Southaven, and that it was pretty good. The gang was all up for trying someplace new.
Smacker’s is one of Southaven’s newest eateries. It’s on Goodman Road in the little strip mall next to Huey’s and Starbucks. A glimpse at their website revealed that it was started in Orange Mound in Memphis as a food truck and catering business that served a killer grilled salmon club. Today, Smacker’s has locations in Memphis and Bartlett, and now, one in Southaven.
The menu at Smacker’s is pretty much what you find at most fast casual restaurants - burgers, sandwiches, quesadillas, wings, and some “smack snack” appetizers. In other words, there is something for everybody on the menu to choose from - yes, even salads for you health conscious folks - which was great for the Dining Duo because we each picked something different.
Live Wire loves her egg rolls. If they are on a menu, that’s what she wants. And wouldn’t you know it, Smacker’s has southwest egg rolls ($11.99). The egg rolls come with a choice of sauce so Live Wire picked her usual standby of Honey Gold sauce. “I really like their honey gold sauce,” she said. “It’s my go-to choice and I get it a lot whenever I order wings. This is probably in my Top 3.”
The order came with four decent sized egg rolls. Live Wire commented that they were fried nicely with just the right amount of crunch. And to her delight, they were packed full of filling which she thought was very tasty. “I order these a lot when I go out, and I can say they are better than the ones at Chili’s. They were definitely worth the money.”
Joker wanted to try the quesadillas, but for some reason they weren’t available to order online, so the clown prince of crime decided to give their Deli Club combo ($14.69) a try. The sandwich comes stacked with turkey, ham, bacon and Swiss cheese on Texas toast. Joker gave it some extra flavor and added some Remoulade sauce to it. “They’re not clowning around at Smacker’s,” Joker said. “This is a pretty good sandwich. It had a lot of meat on it and I really like the remoulade sauce.”
He was not so happy though, with the onion rings. “The only joke in the place was the onion rings,” he said. “They didn’t taste good. I don’t know why they fry them in the french fry oil.”
Harley Quinn hit the jackpot with the sausage Philly combo ($14.99) which had a unique twist that folks in Philadelphia and Chicago would appreciate. The Philly comes with grilled Cajun sausage, fire roasted red peppers and onions, smothered in white cheese. “It was really good,” she said. “The sausage had the perfect kick to it - a little spice to it, but not too spicy. It had a generous amount of meat and cheese and a good proportion of onions and peppers.” Harley also complimented them on their seasoned fries, which reminded her of the ones at Arby’s.
When it came my turn, surprise, surprise, I decided to give one of their burgers a try. I opted for the double cheeseburger combo ($12.79) with seasoned fries. The bun was perfect and the patties were a nice size, cooked perfectly, and very juicy and flavorful. To me, it tasted like a cross between the burgers at Dixie Queen and Wimpy’s, both of which I like. And I definitely agree with Harley that the seasoned fries do taste very similar to the ones at Arby’s. Overall, I thought it was a good tasting burger and a good value for the money.
The consensus of the Dining Duo is that Smacker’s passed with flying colors. We give it four POWs and all of us agree that we will be back to try it again, and so should you.
